Op/Ed: Social construction distracts from conservation of national parks

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Muir, a historical advocate for National Parks, once said “Thousands of tired, nerve- shaken, over-civilized people are beginning to find out that going to the mountains is going home; that wildness is a necessity.”i National parks protect the natural environment, wildlife, and biodiversity; however, preservation is falling behind in their priority. The social construction of nature values social, political and economic benefits over the true conservation of the environment in National Parks across the globe.

The social construction of nature, that it is pristine and authentic, has been manifested by culture, media and education to shape our understanding that nature is something to be managed and maintained. The social construction of nature has led to the creation of the National Park Service to provide a place for people to escape their day-to-day stresses but has excluded minority groups while negatively impacting the environment from overuse, which can be explained through a study of the Appalachian Trail (AT).
