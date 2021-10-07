CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Health News – Boosters may cause swollen lymph nodes

By WNKY Staff
wnky.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA warning about COVID-19 boosters from a top FDA vaccine official: a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine may cause lymph nodes to swell. The official says it’s harmless and temporary, but says women, especially, need to be aware. Today’s Health News has more.

www.wnky.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

COVID-19 boosters may cause swollen lymph nodes

(CNN/CNN Newsource) - A warning about COVID-19 boosters from a top FDA vaccine official: A third dose of the Pfizer vaccine may cause lymph nodes to swell. The official says it's harmless and temporary, but says women, especially, need to be aware. Since August 13, more than six million people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WebMD

FDA May Authorize Half-Dose Moderna Booster

Sept. 30, 2021 -- The FDA is leaning toward authorizing half-dose booster shots of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. Federal regulators believe the half-dose shot could provide enough protection. The move could broaden the U.S. booster campaign, Bloomberg News reported, though it’s unclear when an official announcement about the Moderna vaccine will come.
HEALTH
959theriver.com

Pfizer Booster Shots Available At Local Health Departments

Officials say COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine booster shots are available at local health departments for certain groups in Illinois. People in 65 and older and residents in long-term care settings are eligible for the shot. Those 18 to 64 with underlying medical conditions or who are at increased risk of COVID-19 exposure are also eligible. The booster can only be administered six months after the administration of the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine series.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swollen Lymph Nodes#Boosters#Health News
houstonherald.com

Booster shots available Friday at Ozarks Health

Booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine will be administered by the Ozarks Healthcare Pharmacy at the old Ozarks Healthcare Foundation Office located at #12 Parkway Center in West Plains from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. After Friday, the supply of booster doses will be reassessed before...
WEST PLAINS, MO
The Uvalde Leader-News

Public health doctor says booster shots will help

There were 12 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in September for Uvalde County, and local health official Dr. Jared Reading is recommending coronavirus booster shots to decrease health risks. The 12th death, reported Thursday, brings the toll from virus-related complications to 91, while Reading says vaccinations can help mitigate the risk...
UVALDE COUNTY, TX
WIBW

Newman Regional Health giving vaccine booster shots

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Newman Regional Health has started administering 3rd and boost doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Newman Regional Health is administering COVID-19 vaccines Tuesdays from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination with Newman Regional Health, call...
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Blood clot symptoms to look out for

In the United States, blood clots claim a life every six minutes. While people of all ages can be affected, there's good news: With proper care, it's preventable. The risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a clot in a deep vein, usually in the lower leg, thigh or pelvis, does increase with age.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Scrubs Magazine

Healthcare Workers on Why They Refuse to Get Vaccinated

You probably don’t have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Producer Goes Public With HIV Diagnosis

Good Morning America producer Tony Morrison revealed he is HIV positive months ago in August in an essay, but it wasn't an easy decision at all. Morrison tells People that he'd known of his status for at least eight years and went without telling many people –– only a few friends and family members knew of his life. "This is a little controversial, but no one in my family, including my mom, knew until my essay published as well," he told the outlet.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy