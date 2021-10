Riley Greene and Josh Lester nearly led the Erie SeaWolves to the playoffs this year and they were rewarded by being named Northeast League all-stars on Wednesday. Greene, the No. 2 prospect for the Detroit Tigers, hit .298 with 16 home runs and 54 RBIs and was named to the all-star outfield. Greene, 21, hit from the leadoff spot with the SeaWolves. He also used his speed as a defensive standout in the outfield.