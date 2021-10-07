CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

Johnson City Motorcycle Theft Caught on Film

By Kathy Whyte
 6 days ago
Johnson City Police are looking for thieves, who were caught on film, stealing a motorcycle from a motel parking lot in what looked like a scene out of a movie. Police have posted the video on their facebook page showing the suspects pulling up to a 1995 Yamaha blue-purple motorcycle in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn overnight on September 27, stuffing the bike in the back of a U-Haul box truck the four suspects tried to disguise with a black cloth, and driving off even before the tailgate was closed.

