Westerly Community Credit Union sponsors Rhody Financial Education Center at University of Rhode Island
WESTERLY, R.I. – Oct. 7, 2021 — The Westerly Community Credit Union (WCCU) has established a partnership with the University of Rhode Island to offer financial education tools for the University’s students and the URI community. Launched last month, the Rhody Financial Education Center provides students access to resources that can help guide them through personal financial decisions and learn important money management skills for now and for their future.www.uri.edu
