Far Cry 6 keeps up the series tradition of letting you let loose on a massive map with a friend (or even a random player) in co-op, but you must first jump through some hoops. To play Far Cry 6 in co-op, you must complete the Du Or Die mission on Isla Santuario as part of the main story. It will take you roughly an hour or so of gameplay to reach this point, though it may be a bit sooner than that if you rush and don’t get distracted by all of the stuff.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO