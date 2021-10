PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mass flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines will likely enter a fifth day. The multi-day meltdown has caused a mess for thousands of people across the country. Early Tuesday morning at Pittsburgh International Airport, flights were running on time, except for one departing flight to Las Vegas being delayed by about an hour. Later in the morning, a flight to Fort Lauderdale was delayed by approximately 15 minutes. Some arriving flights were minimally delayed. While things were running smoothly Tuesday morning, it has been a nightmare for travelers over the past few days, with more than 2,000 flights being delayed or cancelled. While,...

SOUTHWEST, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO