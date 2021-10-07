CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gators News: Men's and women's tennis continue on, soccer returns tonight

By Adam Dubbin
 6 days ago
Florida athletics continues to roll along this week and today we have three sports to report on as both tennis teams still have players in action at the ITA Championships while the soccer squad returns to the pitch on the road. Then just around the corner is homecoming weekend for the football team, who get set to host the Vanderbilt Commodores in the Swamp this Saturday. Here is a look at the latest from the Orange and Blue.

Men's tennis

Sophomore Ben Shelton advanced to the Round of 32 at the ITA Men’s All-American Championships on Wednesday with a two-set win over Tennessee Volunteer Martim Prata. Competition continues today in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Women's tennis

Senior Marley Zein had qualified for the main draw at the ITA Women’s All-American Championship with three straight wins before finally falling yesterday to Ohio State Buckeye Irina Cantos Siemers in two sets. She will next face Duke Blue Devil Chloe Beck in the first round of the consolation bracket on Thursday.

Soccer

The soccer team returns to the pitch when it travels to Knoxville to take on the Volunteers tonight. Florida (3-6-3, 2-1-1 SEC) struggled early this season but appear to be picking things up in SEC play while Tennessee (10-1, 3-1 SEC) roared out of the gates en route to a one-loss record so far. The action begins at 7 p.m. EDT and can be watched on the SEC Network+ or heard on GatorVision.

Around the Swamp

It's great to be a Florida Gator!

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

