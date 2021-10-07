Gators News: Men's and women's tennis continue on, soccer returns tonight
Florida athletics continues to roll along this week and today we have three sports to report on as both tennis teams still have players in action at the ITA Championships while the soccer squad returns to the pitch on the road. Then just around the corner is homecoming weekend for the football team, who get set to host the Vanderbilt Commodores in the Swamp this Saturday. Here is a look at the latest from the Orange and Blue.
Men's tennis
Sophomore Ben Shelton advanced to the Round of 32 at the ITA Men’s All-American Championships on Wednesday with a two-set win over Tennessee Volunteer Martim Prata. Competition continues today in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Women's tennis
Senior Marley Zein had qualified for the main draw at the ITA Women’s All-American Championship with three straight wins before finally falling yesterday to Ohio State Buckeye Irina Cantos Siemers in two sets. She will next face Duke Blue Devil Chloe Beck in the first round of the consolation bracket on Thursday.
Soccer
The soccer team returns to the pitch when it travels to Knoxville to take on the Volunteers tonight. Florida (3-6-3, 2-1-1 SEC) struggled early this season but appear to be picking things up in SEC play while Tennessee (10-1, 3-1 SEC) roared out of the gates en route to a one-loss record so far. The action begins at 7 p.m. EDT and can be watched on the SEC Network+ or heard on GatorVision.
Around the Swamp
- Florida EDGE Zach Carter added to Bednarik Award watch list: The Bednarik Award has been presented to the best defensive player in college football each season since 1995.
- Can the Gators make the New Year’s Six after the Kentucky loss?: But the biggest problem for the Gators currently is the upstart, 5-0 UK squad that just beat them.
- Florida football just landed this 4-star in-state defensive lineman: 2022 Four-star defensive lineman Jamari Lyons committed to the University of Florida over South Carolina on Wednesday.
- Scouting the Vanderbilt Commodores ahead of Saturday’s game: Vandy doesn’t do much of anything very well, and Florida should be able to get back into the win column with relative ease.
It's great to be a Florida Gator!
Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.
Comments / 0