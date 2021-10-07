CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Bieber Asked Hailey If They Could Start Trying for a Baby at the End of 2021

By Alyssa Bailey
Elle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Bieber has long been vocal about his hopes of becoming a father, so much so that he pulled a very public April Fools' prank about Hailey being pregnant two years ago, which she promptly shut down. But now, Justin and Hailey want the world to know that they may be starting a family imminently. The Sun watched a preview of Justin's new documentary Justin Bieber: Our World, which featured a scene where Justin asked Hailey if they could start trying for a baby at the end of this year. The Amazon Prime documentary follows Justin during his New Year's Eve concert, so the film was shot at the beginning of this year and end of last year.

FakeNewsSlut
3d ago

Please don’t… Put a few kids out there and have an affair and get a divorce…. yada yada yada, It’s the same old song and dance with you people!

