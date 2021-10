— Just like a coin, everything has two folds, same is when we moot about social media. Quoting Germany Kent, “social media is your platform to build a unique fan base while you express yourself exactly how you see yourself. So build wisely!” If you are a social media user, you know how it consumes you completely. Living in a tech-savvy era with everything online, it becomes vital to monitor our social media usage along with stressing the profits it could draw. Social media is both a boon and a bane, what is deciding, the factor is, how you use it?

