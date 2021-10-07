How to help your child overcome their fear of monsters

National Coming Out Day (Oct. 11) serves as a time of reflection for me around my child’s coming out experience as LGBTQIA+ at age 11. When my child, Amelia, came out as pangender, it was a wonderful moment. To see them so fully secure in who they had always been and so willing to share that realization with me was hands-down one of the biggest highlights of my life as a parent. In the year since, our family has been on an explorative journey, learning more about Amelia's identity and how we as a family can be affirming and supportive. Children whose gender identity and sexuality don’t fit into the assumed cisgender and heterosexual boxes generally know early in their lives that there is something different about them, although it may take time for them to be able to explore their identity, to understand it and to fully express their authentic selves.

SOCIETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO