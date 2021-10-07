The impressive backstory of Legacy Man, the Heights' eccentric Rollerblading musician
In early 2020, citizens of the Heights reported sightings of an elusive man on Rollerblades playing guitar, blasting music from a speaker and singing songs for passersby. Word spread about the eccentric musician known as Legacy Man. Now, visitors of the M-K-T Sunset Market, which takes place every third Thursday, can watch him perform his self-produced synthwave songs with original English and Japanese lyrics.
