CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Red Pomegranate’: Busan Review

By Wendy Ide
Screendaily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pregnant, abandoned wife must fend for herself in Sharipa Urazbayeva’s study of sexual violence and poverty. Dir/scr: Sharipa Urazbayeva. Kazakhstan. 2021. 113 mins. Anar (Ainur Bermukhambetova) accepted, without question, her husband Marat’s decision to move from the city to a small community on the Kazakh steppes. But life is hard. Anar’s work has dried up since her laptop died; she is still struggling to fit into the role of stepmother to Marat’s son Adil; her pregnancy is considered high-risk because of her age and her severe anaemia. Then Marat (a suitably weaselly Bolat Momynzhanov) goes missing, and Anar is forced to survive on her own, with Marat’s creditors circling and the full extent of her husband’s questionable life choices only beginning to become clear. The second film from Kazakh writer and director Sharipa Urazbayeva, Red Pomegranate is earnest in its attempts to shine a light on sexual violence, poverty and the plight of women in Kazakhstan’s patriarchal rural communities. But the lack of polish in many aspects of the filmmaking may limit the picture’s reach.

www.screendaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Screendaily

Acemaker boards sales on ’The Match’ (exclusive)

South Korea’s Acemaker movieworks is launching international sales on The Match, starring Lee Byung-hun (The Man Standing Next) and Yoo Ah-in (Burning) as an undefeated Go master and his gifted but willful protégé, respectively. Directed by Kim Hyung-joo (The Sheriff iI Town), the film is set in the 1980s competitive...
MOVIES
Screendaily

iQiyi unveils slate of Korean, Philippines original series

Chinese streamer iQiyi announced a slate of four original productions from Korea and its first originals out of the Philippines on the first day of the Asian Contents and Film Market (ACFM) today. iQiyi is working with Philippines media company ABS-CBN to produce two original Filipino romantic dramas for a...
TV & VIDEOS
statepress.com

The 'Train to Busan' remake and the 'McDonaldization' of foreign films

How the 'Train to Busan' adaptation introduced a conversation around the use of subtitles and foreign films. When South Korean director Bong Joon-ho received a Golden Globe for his film "Parasite" in January 2020, he said "once you overcome the 1-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films."
MOVIES
Variety

‘Happening’ Director Audrey Diwan and IFC Films’ President Arianna Bocco Discuss the Shot to Represent France at the Oscars

Since winning the prestigious Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival just over a month ago, French-Lebanese filmmaker Audrey Diwan has emerged as one of the most exciting and relevant new voices of contemporary world cinema with her sophomore outing, “Happening.” Working with a tight budget, a fairly unknown lead actress (Anamaria Vartolomei) and a polarizing topic, Diwan was able to deliver a nuanced and relatable portrayal of Anne, a bright young female student determined to rise above her social upbringing who faces an unwanted pregnancy in 1960’s France — at a time when abortion was considered a crime. “Happening,” based on...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kazakhstan#Red Pomegranate#Busan Review#Polish
thefilmstage.com

Busan Review: Im Sang-soo’s Heaven: To the Land of Happiness is an Entertaining, If Formulaic Odd Couple Comedy

In summer 2020, faced with the unenviable choice between canceling and going virtual—which was never really an option, given its longstanding anti-streaming stance—the Cannes Film Festival made the unusual move of announcing the official selection for its 73rd edition without hosting said edition for any of the selected films. Of the 56 features that received the “Cannes label,” most bowed at subsequent festivals like Toronto or San Sebastián. Others have been released in theaters or on streamers. After The French Dispatch premiered a full year later at the seventy-fourth edition of Cannes, there was but one last question mark left on that original list—Korean director Im Sang-soo’s Heaven: To the Land of Happiness, which finally had its world premiere today as the opener of the 26th Busan International Film Festival. In the realm of action dramedies, it offers enough harmlessly heartfelt, good-natured fun, but one sees why it hasn’t been invited back to the Croisette this year, label or not.
MOVIES
Screendaily

Oh Seok Geun on the importance of Busan and the future of markets

A founding member of Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), Oh Seok Geun was general manager of the festival between 1996-2000 and chairperson of the Korean Film Council (Kofic) from 2018-21 before being appointed this spring as co-director of the Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM). Oh’s directing credits include The...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Busan creates festival atmosphere despite pandemic limitations

With a new director at the helm, Busan International Film Festival is out to reclaim its position as Asia’s must-attend event and has drawn a clutch of high-profile international guests, who are braving Covid travel restrictions. Pre-pandemic, industry insiders would often describe Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) as Asia’s “must-attend”...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Manor’: Film Review

It’s a dark thing to admit, but a nursing home is the perfect setting for a horror film. If we lived in an ideal society, these long-term care institutions would be idyllic spaces where elderly people could live out their last years in comfort. Unfortunately, we don’t, and these centers — under-regulated, expensive and predatory — have a less-than-stellar reputation. Yet that doesn’t stop the protagonist of The Manor from checking herself into one. The Manor is the latest film in Amazon’s horror film anthology series Welcome to the Blumhouse, which loosely centers each season on a theme. The first four...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Contents Panda launches sales on Korean romantic comedy ‘Not On My Lips’

South Korean sales company Contents Panda is launching international sales on Not On My Lips (aka Perhaps Love), the directorial debut of Cho Eun-ji, who is well-known as a character actress from Cannes titles such as Im Sang-soo’s The President’s Last Bang and Jung Byung-gil’s The Villainess. Described as a...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Bong Joon Ho, Ryusuke Hamaguchi talk influences, casting and shooting in cars

At the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), Oscar-winning Parasite director Bong Joon Ho held a special talk with Ryusuke Hamaguchi after the screenings of the Japanese director’s two latest films – Berlinale Silver Bear winner Wheel Of Fortune And Fantasy and Cannes best screenplay winner Drive My Car – in Gala Presentations today (October 7).
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Busan Festival Pulls Off In-Person Fan Meetings, Despite COVID Constraints

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted film productions, releases and festivals. But nothing, it seems, can get between Korean film and TV fans and their idols, and this week’s Busan International Film Festival is managing to pull off a series of in-person events, despite strict safety protocols. The first of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Screendaily

UK-Ireland box office preview: ‘The Addams Family 2’ opens as ‘No Time To Die’ expands

Animated sequel The Addams Family 2 is the major new release at the UK-Ireland box office weekend, as Universal stablemate No Time To Die continues to dominate screens. Directed by Greg Tiernan, Conrad Vernon, Laura Brousseau and Kevin Pavlovic, the horror-themed comedy title sees Morticia, Gomez and their children hit the road for an adventure across America. Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron and Chloe Grace Moretz return on the voice cast.
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’: London Review

Debut animation from UK-based Locksmith Animation is deft and appealing. Dirs. Sarah Smith, Jean-Philippe Vine, Octavio E. Rodriguez. UK. 2021. 106 mins. In a technologically super-connected world, popularity can be quantified in likes; friendships measured in algorithmic overlaps. And loneliness, as socially awkward Barney Pudowski (voiced by Jack Dylan Grazer) knows only too well, is magnified by the deafening digital silence that results when you are the only kid at school without a B*Bot, a customised robot pal which curates your social landscape. The first feature from London-based high-end digital animation studio Locksmith Animation, Ron’s Gone Wrong transcends the familiarity of the story (there’s a thematic an overlap with Big Hero 6 and How To Train Your Dragon, to name just two) with deft writing, appealing animation and a big heart crammed into a small malfunctioning robot.
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Eiffel’: Review

Dir: Martin Bourboulon. France-Germany. 2021. 108mins. The Eiffel Tower rose in two years without power tools or computers or construction cranes. Martin Bourboulon’s ambitious, handsomely appointed and unapologetically old-fashioned Eiffel took 25 years to make it to the screen and that’s almost certainly a good thing since digital effects can now convincingly render the various stages of the so-called “staircase to infinity” with startling realism. Forced to re-schedule its French release several times due to the pandemic, this enjoyable slice of popular entertainment — starring Romain Duris and Emma Mackey and with a title which will ring bells with prospective film-goers — should attract audiences worldwide following its October 13 domestic debut.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy