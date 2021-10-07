‘Red Pomegranate’: Busan Review

In summer 2020, faced with the unenviable choice between canceling and going virtual—which was never really an option, given its longstanding anti-streaming stance—the Cannes Film Festival made the unusual move of announcing the official selection for its 73rd edition without hosting said edition for any of the selected films. Of the 56 features that received the “Cannes label,” most bowed at subsequent festivals like Toronto or San Sebastián. Others have been released in theaters or on streamers. After The French Dispatch premiered a full year later at the seventy-fourth edition of Cannes, there was but one last question mark left on that original list—Korean director Im Sang-soo’s Heaven: To the Land of Happiness, which finally had its world premiere today as the opener of the 26th Busan International Film Festival. In the realm of action dramedies, it offers enough harmlessly heartfelt, good-natured fun, but one sees why it hasn’t been invited back to the Croisette this year, label or not.

