Video: Screen’s 2021 UK and Ireland Stars Of Tomorrow live in conversation
Screen held a live online presentation of its 2021 UK and Ireland Stars Of Tomorrow on Tuesday, October 5 - and you can watch the event in full, above. The event was attended by the actors, writers, directors, producers, and heads of department from the 2021 selection. Screen’s editor Matt Mueller and chief film critic and Stars curator Fionnuala Halligan hosted the session, where they introduced the Stars and chatted about their current and upcoming work.www.screendaily.com
