CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Video: Screen’s 2021 UK and Ireland Stars Of Tomorrow live in conversation

By Screen staff
Screendaily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScreen held a live online presentation of its 2021 UK and Ireland Stars Of Tomorrow on Tuesday, October 5 - and you can watch the event in full, above. The event was attended by the actors, writers, directors, producers, and heads of department from the 2021 selection. Screen’s editor Matt Mueller and chief film critic and Stars curator Fionnuala Halligan hosted the session, where they introduced the Stars and chatted about their current and upcoming work.

www.screendaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

India’s Tamannaah Bhatia Talks Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus Hotstar, ‘Baahubali,’ ‘MasterChef’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Indian star Tamannaah Bhatia is a rarity in that she has projects across global streamers Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix and Amazon. On top of that, she is a top box office draw in the Telugu and Tamil-language film industries. Bhatia was one of the leads, playing a warrior princess, in S.S. Rajamouli’s “Baahubali” films. They released in 2015 and 2017 and collected $330 million, making them among the highest grossing Indian films of all time. The films also travelled widely, including to the Busan Film Festival, where both parts screened to much audience adulation. The “Baahubali” films happened at a time when...
TV & VIDEOS
Screendaily

Acemaker boards sales on ’The Match’ (exclusive)

South Korea’s Acemaker movieworks is launching international sales on The Match, starring Lee Byung-hun (The Man Standing Next) and Yoo Ah-in (Burning) as an undefeated Go master and his gifted but willful protégé, respectively. Directed by Kim Hyung-joo (The Sheriff iI Town), the film is set in the 1980s competitive...
MOVIES
inavateonthenet.net

Midwich signs Jabra in UK and Ireland deal

AV distributor Midwich has signed a distribution agreement with communication brand Jabra to cover the UK and Ireland. The Jabra PanaCast range, including the Jabra Panacast 50 video bar, is now available in the UK through Midwich and Square One in Ireland. Ross Floyd, divisional director at Midwich, said he...
BUSINESS
Vulture

A Conversation With Squid Game’s Breakout Robot-Doll Star

Note: Spoilers about the first episode of Squid Game are ahead. If you’ve spent any time on Twitter, you’ve heard about Squid Game, the new and deeply deranged Korean Netflix series that’s on track to becoming the streamingest show ever for the platform. The nine-episode series follows 456 “contestants” — all mired with life-ruining debt — who compete in a mysterious competition at an island bunker where they participate in violent versions of children’s games.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Bfi London Film Festival#Amazon Prime Video#Uk Ireland Stars#Screenskills
Screendaily

Screen Ireland invests €3m to boost development of crew and talent

Screen Ireland is to invest €3m ($3.4m) in addressing growing demand for crew and talent access, with production in Ireland on course for a record year. The investment is one of several announced as part of the body’s Building for a Creative Future 2024 strategy, aimed at driving further growth in the screen industry.
BUSINESS
NME

Madonna’s ‘Madame X’ documentary to debut in the UK tomorrow

Madonna‘s new documentary film, Madame X, will make its UK television debut tomorrow night (October 7). The film, which will air on MTV UK at 10:00pm, chronicles the legendary pop star’s recent ‘Madame X’ tour in support of her 14th studio album of the same name. Directed by Ricardo Gomes,...
MOVIES
Screendaily

UK-Ireland box office preview: ‘The Addams Family 2’ opens as ‘No Time To Die’ expands

Animated sequel The Addams Family 2 is the major new release at the UK-Ireland box office weekend, as Universal stablemate No Time To Die continues to dominate screens. Directed by Greg Tiernan, Conrad Vernon, Laura Brousseau and Kevin Pavlovic, the horror-themed comedy title sees Morticia, Gomez and their children hit the road for an adventure across America. Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron and Chloe Grace Moretz return on the voice cast.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
Screendaily

‘House Of Time’: Busan Review

Covid-inspired, ’Groundhog Day’-style supernatural drama finds a doctor trapped in a house with three generations of women. Dir/scr: Rajdeep Paul, Sarmistha Maiti. India. 2021. 125 mins. The paranoia of the Covid pandemic is viewed through the prism of a Groundhog Day-style supernatural scenario in House Of Time. Rajdeep Paul and...
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘All My Friends Hate Me’ picked up for the UK and Ireland (exclusive)

BFI Distribution has acquired UK comedy All My Friends Hate Me, for release in the UK and Ireland in 2022. The deal was finalised just ahead of the film’s UK premiere at the 65th BFI London Film Festival on Friday (October 8). WME Independent handled the sale with BFI Acquisitions Manager Laura Dos Santos. it has already been acquired for North America by Super.
MOVIES
Screendaily

German director Mia Spengler on how to use an inclusion rider in practice

The challenges of using an ‘inclusion rider’ was the subject of a lively discussion at FIlmfestt Hamburg this month. German director Mia Spengler described how the production of Schattenleben, a TV movie in the Tatort crime series, produced by NDR and Wüste Film, was the first German production to include this contractual stipulation requiring a certain level of diversity among the cast and crew.
MOVIES
Screendaily

How do different countries hothouse new filmmaking talent?

With the German industry looking to overhaul its approach to talent development and set up a new national talent scheme, FilmFest Hamburg held a summit on the subject. Guests from “neighbouring countries that have gone before us”, as moderator Catherine Berger, managing director of the film school DFFB Berlin, described them, were invited to share insights on the ‘do’s” and ‘don’ts’ of talent development.
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’: London Review

Debut animation from UK-based Locksmith Animation is deft and appealing. Dirs. Sarah Smith, Jean-Philippe Vine, Octavio E. Rodriguez. UK. 2021. 106 mins. In a technologically super-connected world, popularity can be quantified in likes; friendships measured in algorithmic overlaps. And loneliness, as socially awkward Barney Pudowski (voiced by Jack Dylan Grazer) knows only too well, is magnified by the deafening digital silence that results when you are the only kid at school without a B*Bot, a customised robot pal which curates your social landscape. The first feature from London-based high-end digital animation studio Locksmith Animation, Ron’s Gone Wrong transcends the familiarity of the story (there’s a thematic an overlap with Big Hero 6 and How To Train Your Dragon, to name just two) with deft writing, appealing animation and a big heart crammed into a small malfunctioning robot.
MOVIES
Screendaily

Lionsgate UK acquires Sophie's Hyde's ‘Good Luck To You, Leo Grande’

Lionsgate has acquired UK distribution rights to Sophie Hyde’s Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, starring Emma Thompson and Screen Star of Tomorrow 2021 Daryl McCormack. Sales agent Cornerstone has also set new deals for Latin America (BF Distribution), Canada (MK2 Mile End) and CIS (Arna Media). Previously announced deals include Wild Bunch for Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Italy and France.
MOVIES
Screendaily

Russian director Alexander Zeldovich on his billionaire-backed ‘Medea’

Russian writer- producer-director Alexander Zeldovich is almost certainly the only filmmaker participating in Filmiest Hamburg this week who can boast that he has three billionaires listed in his opening credits. Zeldovich’s film Medea, playing in the Kaleidoskop section, has been supported by Roman Abramovich, owner of the UK’s Chelsea Football...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy