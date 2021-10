The Capital City’s mayor sat down with SN&R to talk about where a spiraling, five-plus-year housing crisis is heading next. SN&R: Our region is having a housing crisis. There simply is not enough housing being built to deal with the increased population. Recently, the Census information showed that, over the last decade, the population increased by 11.7%, but the housing stock only increased by 5.7%. So, what should we be doing regionally with all the cities and counties to work on lack of housing?

