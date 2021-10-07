Text messages show chaotic moments during Arlington high school shooting

Texas witnessed its second school shooting in as many weeks Wednesday morning when reports came in of an active shooter situation taking place at an Arlington high school. Images from the scene showed armed law enforcement officials streaming into Timberview High School outside of Dallas as students gathered in the parking lot. The shooting injured four individuals, and initials reports stated the gunman had fled the scene. Text messages posted to Twitter by CBS Channel 11 reporter Jason Allen depict the terrifying moments for one student inside the building after gunshots rang out at the Mansfield Independent School District institution.