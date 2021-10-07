CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State Altoona historical video highlights Edwin Zoller

The Daily Collegian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALTOONA, Pa. — The next installment of Penn State Altoona's historical video project provides background on Edwin Zoller. Zoller was a husband, father, teacher, veteran, philosopher, and painter who lived near Tyrone, Pennsylvania. He taught painting and philosophy at Penn State Altoona and is best known for his paintings that followed the style of abstract expressionism. His book, "From a painter's notes: the writings and work of Edwin W. Zoller," is available in the University Libraries catalog.

altoona.psu.edu

