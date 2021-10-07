CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordon Kelley

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelley Brings Over Two Decades of Hospitality Experience and World-Renowned Mixology Apprenticeship to the Iconic St. Regis Atlanta Bar. For Immediate Release, Atlanta, Georgia— Atlanta's best address - The St. Regis Atlanta, is pleased to announce Gordon Kelley as the St. Regis Bar Manager. Effective immediately, Kelley will oversee the daily operations of the St. Regis Bar, the premiere in-town resort's most iconic social venue. In the heart of Buckhead, where luminaries meet, Kelley will also lead the efforts of continu ing to exceed guests' expectations by elevating the wine and spirit offerings through innovative programming and specialized menus.

