MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) _ Century Bancorp Inc. (CNBKA) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $11.7 million. The bank, based in Medford, Massachusetts, said it had earnings of $2.11 per share. The bank posted revenue of $39.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $34.6 million, which...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO