Johnson City Public Works says paving and road repairs will impact traffic and street parking this month in the West Davis Park neighborhood. City crews will be working from North Roan Street to John Exum Parkway, and West 10th Avenue to West Unaka Avenue. Crews will begin sidewalk and curb repairs this week, and paving will follow. They go on to say signage will be in place on streets a day or two before work begins, and roads will be closed to all traffic and street parking. Drivers are encouraged to avoid this area if possible. City officials say all work is expected to be completed before the end of October, weather permitting.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO