Sand and surf and stone
“Our Beach House at Mermaid represents a refined beach house design with a bold expression of form and materials. From the west orientated urban streetscape the façade responds to privacy and solar concerns by way of sliding timber screens set within white vertical walls and horizontal concrete floor and roof elements in a two storey form. The two storey form boldly cantilevers towards the street over feature stone walls and glass entry. Dense landscaping softens the built form and provides a unique arrival experience. Externally and internally the material palette is a composition of natural materials and textures including stone, concrete and timber set against white surfaces. Internally high ceiling and voids capturing light creates a variety of unique spaces.”www.desiretoinspire.net
Comments / 0