Sand and surf and stone

For a studio, it's important to have windows, space to work on more than one work at a time, and room for books. Fortunately, our studio has them all! I wouldn't mind having some more walls to hang pieces, but you can't have everything. We moved into the studio just as we went into lockdown, around May 2020. Who knows what could happen in the future? But, at the moment, I am really happy in this one, and it does feel like home. I share the space with friends, and have indeed been very lucky in that sense. Apart from sharing all the issues related to painting, we have been able to gather to have a drink, watch films and football games, and overcome the loneliness of the Covid situation.

