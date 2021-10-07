CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. initial jobless claims fell more than expected last week

By Reade Pickert
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApplications for U.S. state unemployment benefits retreated last week to the lowest in a month in a broad-based decline, pointing to ongoing improvement in the labor market. Initial unemployment claims in regular state programs totaled 326,000 in the week ended Oct. 2, a decrease of 38,000 from the prior week, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a decrease to 348,000 applications.

