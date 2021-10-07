U.S. initial jobless claims fell more than expected last week

The number of people initiating claims for unemployment insurance fell for the first time in four weeks, resuming a downward trend as the latest spike of COVID-19 cases eased. There were 326,000 initial claims for benefits last week, 38,000 fewer than in the previous week and about 20,000 less than economists had expected, according to seasonally adjusted data released Thursday by the Department of Labor. Some economists said the last few weeks may have been skewed by a reporting anomaly in California, which reported the biggest decline of any state last week after a large bump the previous week.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO