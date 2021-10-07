CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Things: Joe Biden is becoming less popular, the nation will avoid default for now, AG Marshall continues speaking out about sentencing reform and more …

By Dale Jackson
Yellowhammer News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article7. 10 charges in the murder of a Sheffield police officer. Brian Lansing Martin now faces 10 charges in the murder of Sgt. Nick Risner. The charges against Martin are three counts of capital murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

yellowhammernews.com

Yellowhammer News

7 Things: Prices going up, vaccine mandate impacts continue to be concealed, debt ceiling goes up despite Alabama GOP congressional opposition and more …

7. Alabama wins big next-generation missile defense contract. Northrop Grumman has announced that they will be hiring 500 more engineers in Huntsville to work on a missile defense program with the Air Force. Huntsville was selected for the “rich expertise and legacy” in the area for this industry. Vice president...
Yellowhammer News

7 Things: COVID-19 relief is big money for Alabama, federal judge wants more clarity from DOJ on prison lawsuit, supply chain issues force Alabama school system into remote learning and more …

7. The federal government has time to continue the whipping investigation. Despite the claims that Border Patrol agents were whipping Haitian migrants at the southern border in September already being disproven, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has continued its investigation that was only supposed to take “days.”. A spokesperson...
Henry County Daily Herald

1 sentence that sums up Joe Biden's mounting political problems

When people cast a vote for president, they are hoping -- sometimes against hope -- that the person they have picked will do things to make their lives better. It's the most basic expectation that voters have of a politician: I voted for you ... now go do what you said you would do.
Yellowhammer News

VIDEO: Anger over prison funding is off-base, vaccine mandates’ impact unstoppable, Biden continues to crater in polls and more on Alabama Politics This Week …

Radio talk show hosts Dale Jackson and Michael Yaffee take you through Alabama’s biggest political stories, including:. — Why are people upset about COVID-19 relief money being used for Alabama prisons?. — Will we really see more vaccine mandates in Alabama and beyond?. — When will President Joe Biden stop...
Yellowhammer News

State Rep. Sorrell: ‘Nullification bill’ needed in special session to combat Biden vaccine push

Some Republican lawmakers have suggested an upcoming special session for the purposes of reapportionment may include more than matters related to reapportionment. According to State Rep. Andrew Sorrell (R-Muscle Shoals), Gov. Kay Ivey may include language in the call of the special session that would allow the Alabama Legislature to push back against President Joe Biden’s efforts to impose vaccinations on the public through federal executive fiat.
Yellowhammer News

AG Marshall pushes back on need for sentencing, criminal justice reform — Incarcerated are ‘violent offenders who have done harm,’ ‘need the accountability of prison’

Earlier this week, Attorney General Steve Marshall issued a blistering op-ed hammering Alabama’s policymakers for being “completely and utterly detached from what law enforcement and prosecutors see day in and day out” when it comes to the push for so-called criminal justice reform. Marshall’s commentary comes on the heels of...
northwestgeorgianews.com

Senate poised to pull nation back from default brink, for now

The Senate is nearing a deal on a short-term increase in the debt ceiling that would pull the U.S. from the brink of a payment default but threatens to exacerbate year-end clashes over trillions in government spending. After weeks of stalled talks, Democrats appeared to be on the verge of...
alreporter.com

Opinion | Reality doesn’t support AG’s views on sentencing reforms

In 2011, according to figures the Alabama Department of Corrections provided, nearly 6,000 people incarcerated in Alabama prisons completed re-entry programs. Ten years later, less than half that number — 2,191 — went through the programs. It was a similar story for those completing drug treatment programs — successful completions...
Yellowhammer News

7 Things: Biden agenda on the ropes, prison-building agenda advances but sentencing reform is shaky, Alabama to push forward with using COVID-19 relief funds for prisons and more …

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, there has been concern about how other variants of the virus could impact people after the United States dealt with waves of the Delta variant. One variant that raised alarm was the Mu variant. However, it seems that the Mu variant has been eradicated in...
Vanity Fair

Joe Biden Basically Tells GOP Governors to Rot in Hell

Eighteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, would you say you’re so completely over this shit? And that you’re thoroughly pissed? Pissed at the people who are to blame for us still having to worry about school closures and positive cases and whether or not we’ll have to spend the holidays away from our families again this year, i.e. the people who refuse to get vaccinated and the public officials doing literally everything in their power to keep this virus going for who knows how long? You’re not alone!
The Independent

'Difficult decisions' as Biden, Democrats shrink plan to $2T

With the calendar slipping toward a new deadline, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is warning that “difficult decisions must be made” to trim President Joe Biden’s expansive plans for reimagining the nation’s social service programs and tackling climate change. Democrats are laboring to chisel the $3.5 trillion package to about $2 trillion, a still massive proposal that would be paid for with higher taxes on corporations and the wealthy. And with no votes to spare, they must somehow satisfy the party's competing moderate and progressive lawmakers needed for any deal. It’s all raising tough questions that Biden and his party are...
