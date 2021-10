Guam Department of Labor director David Dell’Isola reiterated Wednesday that they will be turning off the weekly online unemployment claim filing on October 27. “The online weekly claim filing will be turned off. So anybody with any outstanding claims, file them before Oct. 27. That way, even if you have an issue, we can still address it,” Dell’Isola said in an interview with NewsTalk K57’s Patti Arroyo.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO