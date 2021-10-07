Cash windfall for Spanish youth can't be spent on bullfights

I have been thinking lately about what the number one threat to our national security is. I care about this issue because national security is tied to my personal security. There are so many clear and present threats to choose from. When I run down the list in my own mind it is almost mind boggling which is why I don’t like thinking about it. I don’t like fearing the future I am built to always be hopeful, but I see things that shouldn’t be ignored. The world is a mess, everyone can see it and feel it. It is like we are on a train that none of us get off of, this is because it is simply moving too fast. And clearly it is picking up speed. What I do know about trains is if they move to fast, they can either jump the rails, or they simply run out of track. I don’t need to share what the outcome would be should that happen; we all know it’s not good.

