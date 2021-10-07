CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Amid turmoil, Afghanistan pavilion arrives at Dubai's Expo

By ISABEL DEBRE
harrisondaily.com
 7 days ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — When Afghanistan's president was killed in a communist coup in 1978 and the country plunged into violent chaos, Mohammed Omer Rahimy bundled up his family’s …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

Tourism Minister Razvozov to Open Israeli Pavilion at Dubai’s Expo 2020

The Israel Minister of Tourism, Yoel Razvozov, will open the Israeli Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on October 7, 2021. The Minister will be joined by the Ministry of Tourism Director-General Amir Halevi and other representatives from the Tourism Ministry who will hold a series of professional meetings with senior tourism industry officials in the UAE. The Israel Tourism Minister is expected to meet with his counterpart, to strengthen bilateral ties. Minister Razvozov will discuss cooperation in a range of areas, including, among others: encouraging investment, cooperation in the field of tourism, and marketing regional vacation packages, mainly for tourists from the East. Ministry officials will also hold a range of meetings with airline representatives about opening new routes into Israel and expanding existing routes.
MIDDLE EAST
Dezeen

Santiago Calatrava unveils Qatar Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020

Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava has designed a curved structure that pays homage to Qatar's coat of arms for the country's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Calatrava's Qatar Pavilion opens today with the rest of Expo 2020 Dubai, which was rescheduled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will now take place until March 2022.
VISUAL ART
theintelligencer.com

Israel opens its pavilion with big bash at Dubai's Expo 2020

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israel ceremonially opened its gleaming pavilion at the world's fair in Dubai on Thursday, over a year after normalizing ties with the United Arab Emirates and amid a pandemic that has disrupted much of the tourist and cultural exchanges promised by the U.S.-brokered accords.
MIDDLE EAST
ArchDaily

Finland's Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai Evokes the Country's Strong Connection with Nature

The Finnish Pavilion for Expo 2020 Dubai showcases the country's deep connection with nature and sustainability, contributing to its high quality of life. Titled "Snow Cape", the pavilion designed by JKMM Architects subtly evokes Finnish natural settings through materiality and atmosphere while embodying the principles of circular economy championed by the Nordic country. The structure with its tent-like entrance creates a point of commonality, reminding of Finland's nomadic heritage, as well as the Arabic text.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Arab Emirates#Ap
blooloop.com

Expo 2020 Dubai opens Eden Project-designed Terra pavilion

Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, a groundbreaking visitor experience co-designed by the Eden Project, has opened as part of Expo 2020 Dubai in the UAE. Terra is the first Eden-designed experience to open to the public outside the project’s home in Cornwall, UK. Eden Project International co-led the landscape design and visitor experience alongside partners Grimshaw, Thinc Design and Expo 2020 Dubai.
TERRA, UT
Dezeen

Commenter calls Dubai Expo pavilion "scandalous"

In this week's comments update, readers are confused by the UK's contribution to the Dubai Expo 2020 and debating other top stories. British designer Es Devlin has unveiled a cross-laminated timber pavilion, which is the UK's contribution to the Dubai Expo 2020. The UK Pavilion has been designed to display...
WORLD
Dezeen

This week we revealed the Dubai Expo pavilions

This week on Dezeen, we featured pavilions at Dubai Expo 2020 designed by Foster + Partners, Grimshaw, Carlo Ratti and JKMM. The Dubai Expo is divided into three thematic zones – Mobility, Sustainability and Opportunity, which are each anchored with a pavilion. Foster + Partners designed a stainless steel clad...
BEAUTY & FASHION
routesonline.com

Sri Lanka pavilion inaugurated at Expo 2020 Dubai

The official opening of the Sri Lanka Pavilion has inaugurated at Expo 2020 Dubai on the 1 st of October 2021. The opening ceremony featured a welcome procession with MagulBera song and a Traditional Kandyan Dance performance which was enveloped by the Sri Lankan traditional dance costumes in its glory followed by Sri Lanka’s national anthem and lighting of the oil lamp. The keynote address was delivered by the Consul General of Sri Lanka, Dubai & Northern Emirates, Mr. NalindaWijerathna. A simple yet graceful event marked the opening of the pavilion. The pavilion will be in operation for a period of 6 months where the key event for Sri Lanka being the designated national day on 3 rd January 2022 which is to be graced by the Hon. Prime Minister, Sri Lankan Ambassador to UAE, Minister of Tourism, Chairperson Sri Lanka Tourism and other dignitaries.
ASIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Middle East
Wallpaper*

Expo 2020 Dubai: the ultimate tour, from districts to pavilions

Unsurprisingly, it has been a slow couple of years for global gatherings and international travel, but the tail end of 2021 brings with it a hint of optimism and a shy promise of better times – at least in some parts of the world. And right on cue, Expo 2020 Dubai has just opened – one year on from its original launch date, which was delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. Still, this has not dampened the participants’ enthusiasm as representatives from across the globe are looking to the UAE for this month’s inauguration, taking part in events in architectural pavilions and shows that are set to last till spring 2022.
WORLD
The Independent

Qatar diplomat emphasizes engagement with Taliban at forum

Qatar s diplomatic point man on Afghanistan said Tuesday countries should engage the country's new Taliban rulers, warning that isolation could lead to a wide-reaching security threat, as happened when al-Qaida used the country as a base to plot the 9/11 attacks.Mutlaq bin Majed al-Qahtani, Qatar’s special envoy for counterterrorism and mediation in conflict resolution, said he's held conversations with the Taliban about pressing issues related to the role of women in society, girls' access to education and the importance of an inclusive government. Qatar’s policies and insights on Afghanistan are watched closely because the tiny gas-rich nation has...
MIDDLE EAST
ArchDaily

Canadian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai Reflects on Landscapes and Endangered Ecosystems

Designed by Toronto-based practice Moriyama & Teshima Architects and construction company ElisDon, the Canadian Pavilion for Expo 2020 Dubai aims to bridge the two cultures by echoing Canada’s landscapes and incorporating Arabic architectural elements with its wooden lattice facade a reference to the traditional Mashrabiya. Accompanying the pavilion is the art installation Traces created by Montréal-based firm KANVA, which brings a poetic reflection on the uncertainty of the future of ecosystems to the exhibition grounds.
WORLD
The Independent

Amid flurry of Taliban diplomacy, Qatar stresses engagement

Qatar s foreign minister said isolating Afghanistan and its new Taliban rulers “will never be an answer” and argued Wednesday that engaging with the former insurgents could empower the more moderate voices among them.Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani spoke amid a flurry of diplomatic meetings taking place in Qatar, where the Taliban have maintained a political office for years in the lead-up to their takeover of Afghanistan in August. The world has been looking to see how the Taliban transition from two decades of insurgency and war to governance after they seized control of Kabul and the rest...
MIDDLE EAST
Dezeen

AGi Architects arranges Dubai Expo Opportunity Pavilion around covered plaza

Spanish-Kuwaiti studio AGi Architects has created a pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai that is built around a covered plaza that acts as a place where people can gather. Named Mission Possible, the pavilion anchors the Opportunity District – one of the expo's three main districts alongside Mobility and Sustainability. A...
WORLD
Dezeen

WOHA creates "oasis in the desert" for Singapore Pavilion at Dubai Expo

Architecture studio WOHA has created a plant-filled pavilion covered in a "three-dimensional garden" at Dubai Expo 2020. Set opposite the Grimshaw-designed Sustainability Pavilion and next door to the Dutch Pavilion in the expo's sustainability district, the Singapore Pavilion was designed to be a nature-filled place of retreat from the bustle of the event.
ASIA
AFP

Nations reveal ransomware pain at US-led summit

A digital "disaster" in Germany, growing attacks in the United Arab Emirates and even Israel announcing a blitz underway: nations disclosed their struggle Wednesday against cyber-extortionists at a Washington-led anti-ransomware summit. "I can disclose now that Israel is experiencing, as we speak, a major ransomware attack against one of its big hospitals," Unna said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
designboom.com

explore some of the best pavilions at the expo 2020 dubai

With the opening of the expo 2020 dubai earlier this month, renowned architects worldwide celebrate human progress and ingenuity. the national pavilions have been designed to celebrate the contributions of their respective countries across history, along with the envisioned futures that new innovations seek to bring. the expo opened on...
VISUAL ART
harrisondaily.com

Russia marks pandemic high of infections, deaths

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Thursday recorded the highest daily numbers of coronavirus infections and deaths since the start of the pandemic, a rapidly surging toll that has severely strained the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy