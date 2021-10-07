CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, NC

North Carolina county apologizes for the 1921 lynching of Black teen

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A local governing board in North Carolina has formally apologized for the mob lynching of a Black boy unlawfully taken from a jail in 1921.

Now a century later, the Board of Commissioners in Chatham County, North Carolina, issued its apology Tuesday, calling it a step toward community healing. It said evidence suggested some prominent county officials allowed the mob killing to occur.

The first Black family of NASCAR: Wendell Scott’s son, grandson talk Bubba Wallace, Talladega and more

According to the Chatham County Board of Commissioners, no investigation was ever conduct to find those responsible for Eugene Daniel’s lynching.

Mary Nettles, president of the Chatham Community Branch of the NAACP, said she was pleased that an apology was issued.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 88

Cochise Hindenburg
6d ago

No one alive today had anything to do with that disturbing event. Quit virtue signaling and focus on real issues.

Reply(13)
34
Terena Powell
6d ago

Sad thing but it was long ago. Stop backsliding and apologizing for every little thing. We need to move forward. What about lynchings out west? If they were white it was okay? I need restitution for my 3rd great grandfathers murder at South Mountain Maryland during the war of Northern aggression. And for my Cherokee ancestors that died on the trail of tears.

Reply(5)
8
Guest
6d ago

A hundred years ago. I wonder how many Blacks have killed other Blacks just in the past 10 years.

Reply(15)
16
