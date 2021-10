Google recently confirmed that it will unveil the Pixel 6 lineup on October 19. While the company has already teased the upcoming phones a couple of times over the last few weeks, it has managed to keep some information under the covers. However, new leaks about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro keep popping up almost every day now, giving us more details about its design, specifications, and much more. Recently, a German retailer spilled the beans on a launch offer for the Pixel 6 lineup. And now, noted leaker Evan Blass has shared several images of the devices that give us our first look at the next-gen Pixel Stand.

