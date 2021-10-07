CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nyack People & Places: The Great Post Office Robbery Of 1895

By Mike Hays
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Burglars have been here,” Philip Doersch, Nyack postmaster, shouted to his assistant when he opened the door to his private office at 5:30a, April 23, 1895. A back window was ajar. The safe was open and empty. A small hole had been driven near the combination to break the lock. All that remained of the safe’s contents were two boxes of pennies in wrappers of 25 that had been lifted out of the safe and left behind on the floor probably because they were too heavy to carry. Burglary tools were strewn around the room. It was the largest postal robbery in Rockland County’s history.

