People on the Move
Shetti will serve as CEO of Rocket Software, and will maintain his President title. Shetti joined Rocket in 2020 as Business Unit President and was named Rocket President earlier this year, overseeing all products in the company’s portfolio. Most recently, he held senior executive positions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), including serving as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the multi-billion dollar storage business unit and previously as Chief Technology Officer of the Datacenter Infrastructure and Storage divisions.www.bizjournals.com
