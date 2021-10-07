People on the Move

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleShetti will serve as CEO of Rocket Software, and will maintain his President title. Shetti joined Rocket in 2020 as Business Unit President and was named Rocket President earlier this year, overseeing all products in the company’s portfolio. Most recently, he held senior executive positions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), including serving as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the multi-billion dollar storage business unit and previously as Chief Technology Officer of the Datacenter Infrastructure and Storage divisions.

bizjournals

Cinemark names new CFO as a part of executive transitions

Cinemark Holdings (NYSE: CNK) has appointed Melissa Thomas as its Chief Financial Officer, filling the role left vacant by the company's CEO. The theater chain announced Wednesday Thomas will join the Plano-based company Nov. 8. Most recently, Thomas was the CFO for Groupon, but also held positions with Surgical Care Affiliates and Orbitz prior to that.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

International plastic materials firm moving into DeSoto

Sweden-based plastic materials company, Diab Group leased a building in DeSoto for its U.S headquarters, the Dallas Morning Newsreports. Diab Americas LP will be located at 220 E. Danieldale Road near Interstate 20. The new headquarters has about 23,000 square feet of office space and 242,248 square feet of warehouse space. The international firm plans to move into its new space next month.
DESOTO, TX
bizjournals

HubSpot Ventures to invest in B2B software startups with new $100M fund

HubSpot Inc. is planning to invest $100 million in tech startups through a new fund called "The CRM Platform Fund." The Cambridge-based sales and marketing software company (NYSE: HUBS) said Wednesday that the new fund targets companies building software-as-a-service products that align with HubSpot's mission to help organizations "grow better."
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Sonic Automotive plans $1B notes offering to finance RFJ Auto Partners deal

Sonic Automotive Inc. plans to issue $1 billion in senior notes and increase its revolving credit facility as much as $150 million to help finance its $700 million purchase of RFJ Auto Partners Inc. and potential future acquisitions. Charlotte-based Sonic (NYSE: SAH) has not started the solicitation for the notes...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

2021 Fastest Growing Companies, No. 4: Highline Warren LLC

MBJ's annual Fastest Growing Companies list marks revenue milestones for Memphis’ largest — and arguably some of the most important — economic engines for the metro area. Those companies designated as Fastest Growing come from MBJ’s annual Top 100 Memphis-Area Private Companies list, which is ranked by gross revenue for...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Luby's to issue first liquidating distribution to shareholders

Houston-based Luby's Inc. (NYSE: LUB) is making its first liquidating distribution to shareholders as it continues to wind down its business. Shareholders of record as of Oct. 25 will receive a cash distribution of $2 per share on Nov. 1, the company announced Oct. 13. However, if a shareholder sells any shares before Nov. 2, they won't receive the dividend for those shares, due to New York Stock Exchange rules.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
bizjournals

Cisco to add 700 jobs in Midtown's Tech Square

Global technology firm Cisco Systems Inc. is planning a 700-job expansion in Atlanta, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday. The Fortune 100 company (Nasdaq: CSCO) will open a talent and collaboration center in the Coda building in Midtown, the heart of Atlanta’s burgeoning technology ecosystem. That center — a $41...
ATLANTA, GA
bizjournals

GeneCapture secures government contracts, private funding

Huntsville-based GeneCapture is looking to make headway after receiving two investments from private and government sources. In August, the company won contracts from two Department of Defense agencies totaling $2.1 million to prepare its portable rapid pathogen detection technology for independent and in-field testing. This brings GeneCapture’s total awards from the DOD to $5.5 million.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
EatThis

This Popular Grocery Giant Is On a Downward Spiral and Losing Customers

Days may be numbered for a grocery delivery service that captured the hearts of millions of shoppers with the idea of eliminating food waste. According to Business Insider, Imperfect Foods is showing signs of a breakdown. After a round of mass layoffs this year, as well as several changes in leadership which precipitated a shift in the company ethos, several recently departed employees told the publication that the company seems to have lost its way.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Motley Fool

Buy This Dividend Stock Today and Relax

Realty Income navigated the COVID-19 pandemic as well as could be hoped. Realty Income's track record of safety and dividend growth is perfect for income investors. A great alternative for dividend investors looking for safe and steady income are real estate investment trusts (REITs). These companies often feature highly resilient business models that can shake off big economic shocks.
STOCKS
GOBankingRates

22 Companies That Hire at $15 an Hour

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour, according to the U.S. Department of Labor -- a rate that barely constitutes a living wage in many states. A family of four relying upon the minimum wage...
RETAIL
bizjournals

SF software startup Front expands to Chicago

Front, a Y Combinator-backed startup based in San Francisco, is expanding to Chicago with plans to open a local office and hire dozens of employees. Front, a startup founded in 2013 with more than $130 million in venture funding, announced that it's opening offices in Chicago and Dublin as its headcount grows to around 300 employees.
CHICAGO, IL
bizjournals

Cell biology startup Transition Bio hires first CEO

Nearly a year after its public launching, Transition Bio has its first CEO in Gregory Miller, who was the second employee at another local startup, neurodegenerative disease-focused Atalanta Therapeutics. Miller has been working with Transition for about the past five months as a strategic advisor. When he joined last month,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

