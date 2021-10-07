CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Davis: NBA players refusing COVID-19 vaccine ahead of season

By DEVON DAVIS
Indianapolis Recorder
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the start of another NBA season in the midst of a global pandemic, all eyes have shifted to the players. Teams held their media days last week, giving players the opportunity to answer the media’s questions about anything and everything with the vaccine question stealing the spotlight. Roughly 90% of NBA players are vaccinated as training camp approaches, according to reports, but tensions are growing between front offices and players who refuse them.

indianapolisrecorder.com

Comments / 20

Related
ClutchPoints

Nets news: Kyrie Irving brutally criticized by ex-NBA star over vaccination saga

The Kyrie Irving saga has been one of the highlights of this off-season. For the uninitiated: Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets star point guard, hasn’t been vaccinated against the COVID-19 vaccine. It wouldn’t normally be a problem… but New York City laws prohibit Irving from playing in Nets home games. As a result, the eccentric point guard is slated to miss half of the regular season.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant’s 1-word reaction to Isiah Thomas’ Kyrie Irving take

NBA legend Isiah Thomas recently claimed that the Brooklyn Nets “will not win the championship” without Kyrie Irving. Kevin Durant, for his part, couldn’t agree more. On social media, Durant made sure to let everyone know how he feels after Thomas and former Nets guards Kenny Anderson and Sherman Douglas showed their support to Irving. Thomas, in particular, had nothing but praises for Kyrie and his impact to the game that people often overlook. In response, KD simply said “Factory” and “Fact.”
NBA
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Owner Sends Clear Message To Kyrie Irving

Much of the conversation regarding the Brooklyn Nets recently has been centered around point guard Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status. Irving is reportedly not vaccinated against COVID-19. As a result, the seven-time All-Star might not be able to play in any of his team’s home games this season, due to New York City’s vaccination requirements.
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrie Irving
The Big Lead

Kyrie Irving is a Problem

Kyrie Irving is a problem. As long as that term has existed online, it's been an apt description of Irving. An impossibly talented basketball player who would give even the best defenders in the world trouble. He was blessed with the ability to do multiple things at an All-Star level and one of the best handles in the history of his sport. We've always known he's been a problem, but because of those gifts, we've tried to ignore all the other ways he's a problem.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

This is how much money Kyrie Irving will lose by being unvaccinated

Kyrie Irving is one of the highest-paid players in the NBA, and that also translates into one of the biggest potential fines for being unvaccinated. ESPN’s Tim Bontemps reported on Monday that the NBA and the NBPA have agreed to a reduction of 1/91.6th of a player’s salary for every game he misses in his home market for being unvaccinated. For Irving, that would equal roughly $381,000 per game that he would lose, Bontemps adds.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#The Barclays Center#Republican
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Drops Truth Bomb About Kyrie Irving: “The Nets Were Never Enamored With Taking Him To Begin With. They Did It Because They Knew That’s What Kevin Durant Wanted."

Back in 2019, the Brooklyn Nets shocked the basketball world by signing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. After years of residing in a rough situation, the Nets were made Championship contenders practically overnight. At first glance, things seem to be going well enough -- apparently, Kyrie would even retire if...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Knicks legend Charles Oakley makes bold prediction on Nets-Kyrie Irving saga

The Brooklyn Nets are seen by many as the favorites to win the title, but the latest Kyrie Irving drama has been hurting their championship shine before the season begins. However, New York Knicks icon Charles Oakley thinks he might not even matter. The legendary defender voiced out exactly that to TMZ as he shared his thoughts about Kyrie and the Nets.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy