Davis: NBA players refusing COVID-19 vaccine ahead of season
With the start of another NBA season in the midst of a global pandemic, all eyes have shifted to the players. Teams held their media days last week, giving players the opportunity to answer the media’s questions about anything and everything with the vaccine question stealing the spotlight. Roughly 90% of NBA players are vaccinated as training camp approaches, according to reports, but tensions are growing between front offices and players who refuse them.indianapolisrecorder.com
