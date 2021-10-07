Northeastern unveils new academic plan, Experience Unleashed, with President Aoun’s annual address to Faculty Senate
Northeastern unveils new academic plan, Experience Unleashed, with President Aoun’s annual address to Faculty Senate. As the world becomes increasingly more connected and complex, institutes of higher education need to prepare students to engage in work, community, research, and social movements in new ways. Northeastern University, the leader in global experiential education, will continue to nurture the next generation of global citizens with a new academic plan, Experience Unleashed, that’s designed to integrate every aspect of modern life, said Joseph E. Aoun, president of Northeastern.news.northeastern.edu
Comments / 0