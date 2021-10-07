CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Northeastern unveils new academic plan, Experience Unleashed, with President Aoun’s annual address to Faculty Senate

By Peter Ramjug
northeastern.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNortheastern unveils new academic plan, Experience Unleashed, with President Aoun’s annual address to Faculty Senate. As the world becomes increasingly more connected and complex, institutes of higher education need to prepare students to engage in work, community, research, and social movements in new ways. Northeastern University, the leader in global experiential education, will continue to nurture the next generation of global citizens with a new academic plan, Experience Unleashed, that’s designed to integrate every aspect of modern life, said Joseph E. Aoun, president of Northeastern.

news.northeastern.edu

Comments / 0

Related
thechannels.org

SBCC’s Board of Trustees seeks progress with Academic Senate

The Board of Trustees, City College’s governing body, is hoping to move forward and work with the Academic Senate after the senate’s no-confidence vote and an exchange of Brown Act allegations. Academic Senate President Raeanne Napoleon signed on and gave a report, bringing up the senate’s plans for the hearing...
COLLEGES
Crimson White Online

Faculty Senate will vote on new general education requirements in October

The University of Alabama Faculty Senate is assessing new curriculum models for general education requirements. The Faculty Senate will vote on the two proposed models at its meeting on Oct. 19. In fall 2018, then-provost Kevin Whitaker formed the General Education Task Force to evaluate the current general education requirements...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
uiargonaut.com

Faculty Senate disagrees on promotion requirements

Members of Faculty Senate disagreed on required feedback for promotions this past Tuesday. Difficulties in staff retention and preserving university archives were also highlighted. Feedback on faculty. Feedback from faculty, staff and students is required for professors seeking promotion and tenure. Torrey Lawrence, provost and executive vice president, said getting...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
csusmchronicle.com

President Neufeldt envisions CSUSM to become a leader in social mobility in third annual address

CSUSM President Ellen Neufedlt introduced the CSUSM’s new institutional strategic plan to highlight the university’s power and potential to become a first-choice school for first-generation and future generations of students. The university should be the school of choice for “for first-generation students and students of all backgrounds,” she said. Neufeldt...
SAN MARCOS, CA
thebvnewspaper.com

Faculty Senate votes to reinstate common hour

The faculty senate of St. Bonaventure University has voted to reinstate a common hour for the Spring 2022 semester. The common hour is a time at which no classes can be scheduled, allowing for meetings and other activities around campus. Meghan Hall, President of the Student Government Association (SGA) and...
COLLEGES
universitystar.com

Faculty Senate hears Title IX presentation

Texas State’s Faculty Senate heard a presentation on Title IX policies and procedures and discussed possible charges to send to the university’s Governance Committee at its Sept. 29 meeting. Title IX prohibits any form of discrimination in higher education that is based on race, gender, sex, ability or age. It...
TEXAS STATE
eastcentralreporter.com

EIU President Dr. David Glassman to deliver annual “State of the University” address October 6

Eastern Illinois University issued the following announcement on Oct. 1. Eastern Illinois University President Dr. David Glassman will deliver EIU’s annual State of the University address at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 6 in the Dvorak Concert Hall, located in the Doudna Fine Arts Center, on campus at 600 Lincoln Avenue, Charleston.
CHARLESTON, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph E. Aoun
Western Michigan University Magazine

Four faculty members named MAC Academic Leadership Development Program fellows

KALAMAZOO, Mich.—Four outstanding faculty members have been chosen to represent Western Michigan University in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) Academic Leadership Program (ALDP). Drs. Eric Archer, Carla Adkison-Johnson, Jennifer Harrison and Matthew Mingus are the University's 2021-22 ALDP fellows. "I'm really excited about working with this year's cohort," says Dr. Ed...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wisc.edu

‘State of the University’ remarks to the Faculty Senate

As prepared for delivery, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Welcome. Thank you for your leadership and partnership as we transition into a new semester, and for all that you’ve done over the past 18 months. I’d like to say a special welcome and thank you to new University Committee chair Eric...
COLLEGES
Central Michigan Life

Academic Senate discusses new Study Abroad Committee

The Academic Senate passed a motion to create the Study Abroad Committee at its meeting on Oct. 5. The new committee, overseen by the senate, will make decisions about study abroad programs moving forward. The Office of Global Engagement’s (OGE) study abroad approval process was suspended by President Bob Davies...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeastern University#Experiential Education#The Faculty Senate
University Daily Kansan

Faculty express concerns over new academic workload policy

A new draft of a university-wide academic workload policy caused concern during the Faculty Senate Executive Committee meeting Tuesday about the possible impacts on smaller departments on the University of Kansas campuses. The policy draft is being discussed because the Kansas Board of Regents has expressed interest in implementing academic...
LAWRENCE, KS
nmsuroundup.com

NMSU Faculty Senate Proposes Resolution to Remove the President and Provost

New Mexico State University Faculty Senate moved forward with proposition 04-21/22, a resolution of no-confidence in the President John Floros and Provost Carol Parker on Oct. 7. The 18-page document, sponsored by eight faculty senators, shared collected data and information for subjects such as:.       Misappropriation of University...
COLLEGES
thechannels.org

Academic Senate begins faculty proposals, discusses enrollment

City College’s Academic Senate, a consultative body representing the school’s faculty, spent the bulk of this week’s meeting hearing proposals from departments across the campus asking for new tenured positions. The number of available positions is not known as of yet. This was the first of two weeks that the...
COLLEGES
msureporter.com

Student Gov: new senator inducted, President sabbatical

The Minnesota State University, Mankato Student Government meetings are often more than just announcements and business proposals. On Oct. 6 the Student Government gained a new senator. Nirmal Kokko is a new student from India whose main goal is to help students with language barriers become more successful and inclusive in their everyday life. There are now four senator vacancies, but the senators don’t make it easy for the optional candidates.
MANKATO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Senate
stanford.edu

New Faculty Senate chair stresses importance of faculty voice at Stanford

The 54th Faculty Senate chair addressed civil discourse, and the senate voted to extend legislation allowing its Steering Committee to convene to make decisions on behalf of the full senate in administrative session during the COVID-19 crisis and heard from the Associated Students of Stanford University during its first meeting of the academic year on Oct. 7.
STANFORD, CA
Daily Northwestern

Faculty Senate addresses updates to harassment and discrimination reporting guidelines

Northwestern’s newly-appointed ombudsperson and an Office of Equity leader discussed changes to NU’s harassment and discrimination reporting process in a Wednesday Faculty Senate meeting. The University announced it would change harassment and discrimination policies by Sept. 3 after releasing the results of an independent investigation into reports of sexual harassment...
COLLEGES
thesandb.com

College plans to add 10 new tenured faculty positions

Having more tenured professors may seem like a mundane fact of no importance to students; however, the College’s plan to increase tenure-line positions may significantly impact students’ academic experience for the better. During Raynard Kingston’s presidency, Grinnell College created a cap on the number of tenure-line positions, Now, under the new administration, the cap has been lifted to expand faculty and create a new curriculum by increasing the number of tenure-line positions.
GRINNELL, IA
dailyeasternnews.com

Faculty Senator appointed to Eastern’s Naming Committee

A Faculty Senator was appointed to Eastern’s Naming Committee, which will meet Thursday at 9 a.m. to discuss the Douglas Hall renaming. Faculty Senator Steven Scher, a psychology professor, was appointed by the senate to join the Naming Committee, which was announced in their meeting Tuesday. The renaming of Douglas...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy