Spiritual Outlook: The sign of the blood

We move through our storms. Life is a mixture of storms. Some are heavier than others. Some are a little lighter. Then, of course certain storms happen to catch us on our good days. Others catch us on our bad ones. That’s part of life. The most important detail is to stay prepared for the storms. For, in their very nature, they provide us with ample opportunity to grow. The truth of it all is that we don’t know how strong we are (or what we are capable of) until we go through a storm. We truly don’t.

RELIGION ・ 2 DAYS AGO