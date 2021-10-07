CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Motorola Moto E40 debuts with 90Hz LCD, 48MP main cam

gsmarena.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotorola today announced its newest E-series member – welcome the Moto E40. This is a budget offering set to one-up the recently launched Moto E20 in practically every category. From its 6.5-inch HD+ LCD which delivers 90Hz refresh rate and cleaner punch hole look down to the more capable Unisoc T700 chipset and larger 5,000 mAh battery. The back features a grooved design for easier grip and fewer fingerprint smudges.

www.gsmarena.com

Comments / 0

Related
gizmochina.com

Motorola Tab G20

The tablet consists of a single camera that consists of 5 MP while on the front there is a 2 MP (wide). It runs on the Android 11 operating system and is powered by a Mediatek MT8768T Helio P22T Octa-core processor. The size of the screen is 8.0 inches and...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion review

Motorola's Edge 20 Fusion edges right against the mid-range category while keeping its price squarely in budget territory. It offers a lovely OLED display, clean Android 11 software, snappy UI navigation and an ambitious 108MP camera array. That said, it feels slightly cheap and the aforementioned camera can underwhelm at times.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

With 50-watt fast charging, Motorola sets a standard for budget smartphones with the Moto G60s

A few months after the release of the "normal" Moto G60, which was exclusively conceived for the Indian market, the G60s model finds its way to Europe. The unique selling point of the Moto G60s is the proprietary TurboPower50 charging technology, which allows the 5,000 mAh battery to be fully charged in less than an hour - the Moto G60s took about 57 minutes in our test. Fortunately, the low-priced mid-range phone also comes with the appropriate power adapter, so no additional accessories have to be purchased.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Motorola’s first Android tablet in years is the Moto Tab G20

In August this year, we learned that Motorola was making a comeback to the Android tablet space with a rebadged Lenovo tablet aimed at kids. A Google Play Console listing of said tablet revealed that the tablet would be called Moto Tab G20, and it would feature a MediaTek Helio P22T chipset, 3GB of RAM, and an HD+ resolution display. Motorola has now officially unveiled the tablet in the Indian market, confirming these specifications.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lcd#Android 11#Motorola Moto E40#Moto E20#Unisoc#Usb C
gsmarena.com

Motorola Moto Tab G20 launched with 8-inch LCD, Helio P22T chipset

As expected Motorola announced its Moto Tab G20 Android tablet earlier today. The device carries an 8-inch LCD with HD+ resolution, Helio P22T chipset and a 5,100 mAh battery. These specs sound familiar as they match Lenovo’s third-gen Tab M8 slate. The Moto Tab G20 comes in a single 3GB...
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

The Motorola "Moto G31" pops up in several new leaks

Motorola may be working on smartphones for the rest of 2021 or even 2022 already. This is indicated by some new leaks detected on several official databases. Most of them specify a novel model number from the OEM, although one lets a name to go with them slip. Motorola has...
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Moto E40 new renders emerge before launch

Motorola is expected to soon the Moto E40 as its next E-series smartphone. The rumor mill has already spilled a lot of information about the smartphone. Now, reliable tipster Evan Blass has shared new renders of the E40. The first image of the Moto E40 showcases its punch-hole display that...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Moto E40 Leaked In New Renders, Key Details Revealed

Motorola could soon launch a new Android Go smartphone, the Moto E40. The company launched the Moto E20 last month and this handset appears to be an upscale model to it. The device has been subject to multiple leaks over the past few weeks. The latest leak comes from Evan Blass on Twitter and it reveals the phone’s design from both the front and the back.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
SamMobile

Galaxy M22 brings 90Hz refresh rate on a budget in another market

After launching in Germany a couple of weeks back, the Galaxy M22 is now available for purchase across the pond in Brazil. Samsung’s offering the phone with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in three color options: black, blue, and white. The Galaxy M22 in Brazil costs R$1,499, or...
NFL
Android Headlines

Galaxy F42 Is Official With 90Hz Display, Large Battery & MediaTek SoC

Samsung has announced a new smartphone with MediaTek’s SoC, the Galaxy F42. This handset leaked several times thus far, and it’s now finally official in India. The Galaxy F42 is a budget phone, though its specs are nothing to scoff at. Let’s talk about its design first, though. The phone is made out of plastic, and it comes with a waterdrop display notch. Its bezels are not too thick, but the bottom bezel is noticeably thicker than the rest.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Motorola Moto E40 listed on retailer's website with specs, price, and images

Motorola unveiled the Moto E20 last month, but we know the company is gearing up to launch the Moto E40 since its specs and official-looking images leaked online. While Motorola is yet to divulge anything about the Moto E40, the smartphone has been listed on Romanian retailer eMAG's website, which corroborates previously leaked images and specs, and reveals the price.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Rumor | Motorola's next Moto G will be a 50MP camera smartphone

Motorola is now thought to have a Moto G30 successor in the works. Now, this device has allegedly turned up in live-image form at the Taiwanese NCC regulator. They show that the pre-launch smartphone will have a potentially high-end main camera and a large battery. According to some new leaks,...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Motorola Moto G Pure

The Motorola Moto G Pure comes with 6.5-inch HD+ display and it is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 processor. Specifications also include 4000mAh battery with 10W charging speed, Dual camera setup on the back with 13MP main sensor and 5MP selfie camera on the front.
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

Motorola Moto E40 launching next week in India

We have been hearing rumors about the new Motorola Moto E40 and now it looks like the handste is launching next week. Motorola has now revealed that the new Motyo E40 is coming to India next week on the 12th of October through Flipkart. The handset was recently spotted on...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Moto E30 leaks in renders, quite similar to Moto E40

Yesterday Motorola India teased an upcoming launch for its Moto E40. It seems that another E-series device is on its way as Roland Quandt shared some renders of the Moto E30. These look quite similar to the ones we’ve seen for the E40 which may imply the two are the same device meant for different markets.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

With the Moto G Pure, Motorola makes $160 go farther than last year

Motorola's budget phones really do get around. Whether it's a Moto G or a Moto E, they're a popular standout at carrier stores that cuts between the richer Samsung and Apple devices. And it just so happens that we have a new one landing this month that changes several major things about what the Lenovo-owned manufacturer has been doing in a very specific price category.
NFL
notebookcheck.net

The best attributes of the new Motorola Moto E40 are confirmed via an exclusive Flipkart preview

Today (October 7, 2021) is a good day to launch potentially exciting, albeit 4G/LTE-only, Android smartphones...according to Motorola, at least. The Moto E40 has some things in common with its equally new cousin the G Pure, a rear-facing logo/fingerprint sensor and a 6.5-inch MaxVision display included. However, the new effective E-series flagship sets itself apart with a 90Hz refresh rate.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Motorola releases its official new product video for the Moto G Pure

Earlier today we told you that Motorola released the Moto G Pure, a budget-priced handset priced at $159.99. To announce the new phone, Motorola released a new video that is appropriately titled, "Introducing Moto G Pure." The 42-second video takes us on a tour of the device first showing off the 6.5-inch LCD screen which features a 720 x 1600 HD+ resolution and a 20:9 resolution (which is great for watching movies in landscape).
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy