Motorola Moto E40 debuts with 90Hz LCD, 48MP main cam
Motorola today announced its newest E-series member – welcome the Moto E40. This is a budget offering set to one-up the recently launched Moto E20 in practically every category. From its 6.5-inch HD+ LCD which delivers 90Hz refresh rate and cleaner punch hole look down to the more capable Unisoc T700 chipset and larger 5,000 mAh battery. The back features a grooved design for easier grip and fewer fingerprint smudges.www.gsmarena.com
