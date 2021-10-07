Motorola Moto E40 debuts with 90Hz LCD, 48MP main cam

A few months after the release of the "normal" Moto G60, which was exclusively conceived for the Indian market, the G60s model finds its way to Europe. The unique selling point of the Moto G60s is the proprietary TurboPower50 charging technology, which allows the 5,000 mAh battery to be fully charged in less than an hour - the Moto G60s took about 57 minutes in our test. Fortunately, the low-priced mid-range phone also comes with the appropriate power adapter, so no additional accessories have to be purchased.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO