Experienced second unit thrives during Pistons' 115-105 preseason victory

Detroit Free Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDwane Casey's 2021-22 Detroit Pistons' rotation was expected to feature an experienced bench unit while starting multiple 20-year-olds. That came to fruition Wednesday. The Pistons opened their preseason slate with a 115-105 victory against the San Antonio Spurs, largely because of strong play from their veteran reserves. Three of Detroit's five players who reached double digits came off of the bench, and their chemistry and experience helped the Pistons bounce back after losing a 17-point lead in the second quarter.

www.freep.com

Detroit Free Press

Cade Cunningham could miss Detroit Pistons' preseason opener with ankle injury

The Detroit Pistons will play their first preseason game Wednesday, but it could be a while longer before Cade Cunningham makes his debut. Cunningham suffered a minor ankle injury early in training camp last week, and he still hadn't resumed five-on-five action as of Tuesday, coach Dwane Casey said. He hasn't been officially ruled out of Wednesday's home game against the San Antonio Spurs, but Casey's expectation is that he won't play.
NBA
FanSided

Pistons: How to watch preseason game vs. Spurs and what to look for

The Detroit Pistons will take on the San Antonio Spurs at home to tip off the preseason and fans couldn’t be more excited. Preseason is the time for wild overreactions and the first will likely be for Cade Cunningham, who will probably sit at least one preseason game and likely more after turning an ankle in practice.
NBA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Could Pistons re-unite with Sekou Doumbouya?

When Detroit Pistons’ general manager Troy Weaver traded Sekou Doumbouya to the Brooklyn Nets this offseason, he officially purged the roster of all players from the previous regime. Weaver has been left with a roster that is all his own. Doumbouya’s time in Brooklyn was short-lived. In one preseason game...
NBA
chatsports.com

San Antonio vs. Detroit, Final Score: Spurs get blown out by Pistons in the second half, lose 115-105

The San Antonio Spurs suffered their first loss of the preseason in the home of the Detroit Pistons, losing 115-105. After a horrific first quarter, the Spurs came charging back in the second to briefly take the lead, before getting blown out in the second half while playing some makeshift lineups that likely won’t be seen outside of garbage time in the regular season.
NBA
expressnews.com

The (preseason) triple take: Pistons 115, Spurs 105

DETROIT — A lack of physicality in the second half doomed the Spurs to a 115-105 preseason loss to the Pistons on Wednesday night. That was coach Gregg Popovich’s takeaway — and 14-year veteran Thad Young agreed with him. “They were much more physical than us,” Popovich said. “They were...
NBA
ourcommunitynow.com

Preseason Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs at Detroit Pistons

The Spurs will now hit the road for the first time in more than four months after blowing out the understaffed Utah Jazz in a phenomenal preseason opener on Monday. San Antonio thrived behind a new-look run-and-gun brand of basketball,
NBA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: 2 best positional battles of the preseason so far

The Detroit Pistons got a shorthanded victory against the Spurs to tip off preseason with both Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes on the bench. The Pistons used some early hot shooting and late defense to get the win behind strong games from Jerami Grant, Saddiq Bey, Cory Joseph, Josh Jackson and newcomer Kelly Olynyk, who all scored in double figures.
NBA
NBA

Minus starting backcourt, Pistons pick up a win over Spurs to open preseason

Three quick observations from Wednesday night’s 115-105 win over the San Antonio Spurs at Little Caesars Arena. THREE OF A KIND – If things indeed happen in threes, then the Pistons have exhausted their run of sprained ankles. The same injury prevented the much-anticipated NBA debut of Cade Cunningham as well as kept 2020 lottery pick Killian Hayes and Frank Jackson sidelined for Wednesday’s preseason opener. The starting frontcourt was intact and as expected: Jerami Grant alongside 2020 first-round picks Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey. The Pistons led by 17 points after a first quarter in which they hit 7 of 10 from the 3-point line. But they went 0 of 6 in the second quarter and the Spurs took a one-point lead by outscoring the Pistons 25-7 to start the quarter, getting back in it on the strength of offensive rebounding and ex-Michigan Stater Bryn Forbes’ 3-point shooting. He hit his first four and finished with 20 points, hitting 6 of 8 from the arc. The Pistons pushed the lead back to 11 midway through the third quarter and then the bench unit put the hammer down to start the fourth quarter, bumping the cushion back to 17 by the time Dwane Casey brought rookies Luka Garza and Jamorko Pickett into the mix with 7:30 to go. Garza and Pickett both dented the scoreboard, too, with Garza already looking like a fan favorite after earning his way into a roster berth following a standout Summer League for the reigning consensus national college Player of the Year out of Iowa. Grant led the Pistons with 19 points in a little less than 24 minutes.
NBA
Fox17

Jerami Grant, Josh Jackson lead Pistons over Spurs in preseason opener

DETROIT — Jerami Grant, a gold medalist with U.S. men’s basketball team at the Tokyo Olympics, scored 18 points and Josh Jackson added 16. Kelly Olynyk and Cory Joseph each had 14 points and six assists, while Saddiq Bey scored 13 points for the Pistons. Trey Lyles hit two of...
NBA
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Pistons bench continues to shine at preseason open practice

The Detroit Pistons held their annual open practice on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena, and featured all of the usual hallmarks. The starters (sans Cade Cunningham, who is recovering from an ankle sprain) scrimmaged against the bench unit. Toward the end, Cory Joseph grabbed the mic to thank fans before goading his younger teammates into singing along to Miley Cyrus' "Party In The USA."
NBA
The Grand Rapids Press

Pistons Frank Jackson flashes in preseason open practice

DETROIT -- Last season, the Detroit Pistons tapped into the sharpshooting skills that Frank Jackson brought. During Saturday afternoon’s open practice, Jackson continued to show why he brings plenty of power off the bench as one of the team’s backup wings. Through the preseason, the Pistons have had plenty of...
NBA
chatsports.com

Postgame Report: Grizzlies find their groove early in 127-92 victory over Pistons

The Memphis Grizzlies added another convincing win to their 2021 preseason resume with a 127-92 victory over the Detroit Pistons Monday night at FedExForum. Ja Morant continued his scintillating preseason with 24 points on 10-for-13 shooting to go with five assists in 26 minutes. Jaren Jackson Jr. added a preseason-high 20 points and eight rebounds, and De’Anthony Melton continued his strong preseason with 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Tyus Jones added 15 points off the bench.
NBA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: This ugly trend showed up in the first preseason game

The Detroit Pistons were one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the 2020-21 season. The team ranked 22nd in both three-pointers made and three-point shooting percentage. The franchise only sank 35.1 percent of their shots from long range. This offseason, Pistons GM Troy Weaver made an effort to improve...
NBA
Detroit Free Press

In preseason debut for Detroit Pistons, Killian Hayes showcases areas he can build on

After missing close to a week of practice due to an ankle sprain, the Detroit Pistons didn't seem worried about Killian Hayes having an up-and-down preseason debut on Monday. Hayes, who is entering his second season after a injury-marred rookie season, has been a bright spot for the Pistons through training camp. Both coaches and teammates have made a point to highlight his defensive effort and aggression. His first game back since his ankle sprain was a tough matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, but two plays during the second half show early signs of growth between year one and year two.
NBA

