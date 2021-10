Hey X Peoria Metal heads, ready for new Mastadon?? The band has just unleashed a new single, “Tear Jerker”, and it’s downright awesome. To add to the fun of this new single, the Atlanta based Grammy Winning Rockers have announced a new album, titled ‘Hushed And Grim’, which will be released on October 29th, 2021. They are also touring this Fall with Opeth. Yess! Great to have Mastadon back slamming home their unique blend of Rock and Metal.

PEORIA, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO