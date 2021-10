Already with one approval to begin demolishing an East End public housing complex, the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority wants the greenlight to raze another. RRHA officials told a community meeting this week the housing authority intends to ask the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to demolish and redevelop a 106-unit section of the Mosby Court public housing community. Securing HUD's approval would take at least a year, officials said. That means residents will not have to move immediately, officials said, but the housing authority wanted to notify them at the outset of what they hope is a “collaborative” process over the next several years.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 12 DAYS AGO