Tissue Engineering Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period (2021 – 2028) | Acelity L.P. Inc., Allergan Plc., Athersys, Inc., B. Braun, BioMimetic Therapeutics
The Global Tissue Engineering Market, accounted for US$ 5.5 billion in 2017, and is expected to witness an 11.5% CAGR over the forecast period (2018 – 2026). Several diseases, trauma, and injury can cause damage or degeneration of tissues within the human body that requires treatments for enabling repair, regeneration or replacement of damaged tissues. Generally the treatment focuses upon transplanting tissues from one location to another within the same patient (autograft) or through one person to the other (an allograft or a transplant). Tissue engineering field is the research area that is inter-disciplinarily and consists of wider applications within organ repair, regeneration, along with tissue transplantation. This technology utilizes naturally-derived or synthetic, engineered biomaterials for replacing damaged or defective tissues, including bone, organs, and skin.www.medgadget.com
