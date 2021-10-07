Pediatric Nutrition Market To Surpass US$ 61,603.1 Million Threshold By 2028 Globally | Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Nestlé S.A., Abbott Laboratories
Growing demands for pediatric diet in Asia Pacific, broad accessibility to dairy supplements, especially products for children with special requirements, and pricing competition among top companies to acquire market dominance are some of the main factors of the global pediatric nutrition market’s expansion. Organizations involved in this market such as Nestle S.A., Mead Johnson Nutrition, and Abbott Laboratories rely heavily on income from China. China alone accounted for roughly 30 percent of Mead Johnson Nutrition’s earnings in 2016. The entry of a growing number of small businesses into China is also contributing to the country’s market growth. China is progressively implementing a number of standards to check the quality of pediatric nutrition. Effective January 1, 2018, companies must file their goods with China’s Food and Drug Administration and undergo safety inspections before they can be marketed, according to a new policy. Products that have not been certified by the government are prohibited. In August 2017, China’s regulators authorized 89 goods made by 22 businesses in the country’s first announcement of a new regulation. Nestle S.A., Mead Johnson Nutrition, Abbott Laboratories, Wyeth Nutrition, and Royal Friesland Campina are among the 22 big businesses.www.medgadget.com
