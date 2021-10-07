CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janice L. Holdeman (May 2, 1938 - October 4, 2021)

Cover picture for the articleJanice Ludene Schmidt, Holdeman was born on May 2, 1938 to Cornelius and Alverta Schmidt, in rural McPherson County, Kansas. She unexpectedly, but very peacefully left us at Capital Region Medical Center on October 4, 2021, reaching the age of 83. As a 5-year-old girl they moved to Harvey County,...

117 Lost Spike Court, Camdenton, Missouri 65020

Truly ONE OF A KIND new construction in Old Kinderhook AND a 20x50' boat slip included! Spectacular constructed 6bed/8 bath (+ an office), over 9,600sq.ft. of living space w/ a 1,500sqft garage including RV stall! Boasting 33' cathedral ceilings, entire back side of the home full of windows & smart home technology that controls blinds, lights/audio throughout, heating/cooling and security. Multiple rooms of entertaining inside & out, endless pool & hot tub on main level outside, saltwater meditation spa & infrared sauna on inside, sound proofed wall movie theatre room, indoor gym & a separate entrance mother-in-law quarters w/ full kitchen, laundry & bathroom downstairs just to name a few of the incredible features of this home. Upper level lounge area features a lit up pergola, fire pit, grilling area & a 180° view of the 18th hole! No detailed was spared w/ its LED lit countertops, every bathroom w/ custom tile work and vanities, a master suite to die for, etc.. SEE FEATURES SHEET.
William L "Bill" Sullivan (1926 - 2021)

Bill Sullivan, 94, passed away September 28, 2021. He was a lifelong resident of Wallace, Nebraska, until he moved to retirement living in Imperial in 2020. He lived his life in the warm community of a small town, where he took joy in knowing others and being known very well.
174 Springridge Lane, Villages, Missouri 65079

Looking for a LARGE luxury home at a great price? Highly sought-after Villages subdivision w/over 4600 s.f., including 2 master suites (one on each level) & two huge living areas. Main level living w/TWO bedrooms on main level instead of the typical one...making those guests who cannot do steps easily feel more at ease. Everyone will LOVE the recently remodeled kitchen w/more cabinets than you'll ever need; huge quartz topped island w/seating, prep sink & tons of serving space; & eat in breakfast nook w/seating for 12+ people. Main level master suite was also remodeled & includes jetted tub w/separate tiled walk in shower & huge walk in California closet. Lower level is perfect entertaining area w/large family room & impressive wet bar offering separate wine/beverage fridges, icemaker, & dishwasher!Guests will fight over the LL master suite & kids will love the two guest bedrooms w/shared bath. Park your cruiser (year round deep water) & enjoy the day on your dock in this superb cove!
88 Port Bagnell Road, Eldon, Missouri 65026

Wonderful views from this East facing lake home built in 2012. When you walk in the front door you will be impressed with the unique design, open floor plan and overall lake feel of the home. Beautiful wood floors, matching wood ceilings, a wall of windows to enjoy the view and over 100 feet of gorgeous lakefront. Seller previously had a large dock and everything is set up if a new owner would like to add one. Home features 3 large bedrooms, 2 large living areas and over 3,000 sq ft. Good parking, expansive/enjoyable decking, and a low maintenance exterior all located at the mouth of a wonderful cove only minutes away from one of the lakes hotspot restaurant and marina. Be sure to walk lakeside and enjoy the stone patio and wonderful stone walls. This is really an attractive home from the lake! Furniture is included.
