Janice L. Holdeman (May 2, 1938 - October 4, 2021)

Truly ONE OF A KIND new construction in Old Kinderhook AND a 20x50' boat slip included! Spectacular constructed 6bed/8 bath (+ an office), over 9,600sq.ft. of living space w/ a 1,500sqft garage including RV stall! Boasting 33' cathedral ceilings, entire back side of the home full of windows & smart home technology that controls blinds, lights/audio throughout, heating/cooling and security. Multiple rooms of entertaining inside & out, endless pool & hot tub on main level outside, saltwater meditation spa & infrared sauna on inside, sound proofed wall movie theatre room, indoor gym & a separate entrance mother-in-law quarters w/ full kitchen, laundry & bathroom downstairs just to name a few of the incredible features of this home. Upper level lounge area features a lit up pergola, fire pit, grilling area & a 180° view of the 18th hole! No detailed was spared w/ its LED lit countertops, every bathroom w/ custom tile work and vanities, a master suite to die for, etc.. SEE FEATURES SHEET.
