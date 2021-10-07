Janice L. Holdeman (May 2, 1938 - October 4, 2021)

Wonderful views from this East facing lake home built in 2012. When you walk in the front door you will be impressed with the unique design, open floor plan and overall lake feel of the home. Beautiful wood floors, matching wood ceilings, a wall of windows to enjoy the view and over 100 feet of gorgeous lakefront. Seller previously had a large dock and everything is set up if a new owner would like to add one. Home features 3 large bedrooms, 2 large living areas and over 3,000 sq ft. Good parking, expansive/enjoyable decking, and a low maintenance exterior all located at the mouth of a wonderful cove only minutes away from one of the lakes hotspot restaurant and marina. Be sure to walk lakeside and enjoy the stone patio and wonderful stone walls. This is really an attractive home from the lake! Furniture is included.

ELDON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO