Police Make Drug Arrest After Hand to Hand

On October 6th, 2021 an officer of the Cumberland Police Department observed John Michael Steven Wright and two other subjects to be involved a in a hand to hand drug transaction. The officer began their investigation and contacted Wright who admitted to being in possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and allowed the officer to search him. The officer located a quantity of a controlled dangerous substance and items of paraphernalia that indicated distribution. Wright was placed under arrest and taken before a District Court Commissioner where he was held on a $7,500 bond.