Cumberland, MD

Police Make Drug Arrest After Hand to Hand

 7 days ago

On October 6th, 2021 an officer of the Cumberland Police Department observed John Michael Steven Wright and two other subjects to be involved a in a hand to hand drug transaction. The officer began their investigation and contacted Wright who admitted to being in possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and allowed the officer to search him. The officer located a quantity of a controlled dangerous substance and items of paraphernalia that indicated distribution. Wright was placed under arrest and taken before a District Court Commissioner where he was held on a $7,500 bond.

