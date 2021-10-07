Gaucher Disease Treatment Market 2021 – 2028 | Industry In-depth Analysis By Players Genzyme Corporation, Pfizer, Inc., Shire Human Genetics Therapies, Inc.
Gaucher disease is an autosomal recessive inherited metabolic disorder in which glucocerebroside, a form of fat/ lipid, is impotent to breakdown. Glucocerebrosidase is a body synthesis enzyme that breaks down and besides reprocesses the glucocerebroside. The Gaucher disease is triggered due to a mutation in the GBA gene, which results in very short levels of the glucocerebrosidase enzyme, resulting in poor glucocerebroside breakdown. Gaucher disease is divided into three types: type 1, type 2, and type 3. The type 1 is common, whereas type 2 and type 3 are less common.www.medgadget.com
