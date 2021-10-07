Manchester Orchestra Boasts New Music At Sold-Out White Oak Music Hall

In addition to in-person screenings, the California Film Institute is excited to announce the return of MVFF Music in partnership with the historic Sweetwater Music Hall in Mill Valley. Four nights of live music will be companion performances to four highly anticipated MVFF Documentaries: The US Premiere of Chris J. Russo's Lady Buds, the story of six women who came out of the shadows of the cannabis underground to enter the newly legal market; Suzanne Joe Kai's documentary Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres, an intimate portrait of the Bay Area social activist and legendary Rolling Stone rock critic; The North American Premiere of John Anderson and Bob Sarles' Born in Chicago, a loving tribute to the Blues narrated by Dan Aykroyd; and the World Premiere of Andres Alegria and Abel Sanchez's Song for Cesar, showcasing the music of the Chicano Movement of the 1960s. Sweetwater Music Hall is especially proud to be hosting these performances as the iconic venue just recently reopened its doors in September, 2021 due to closures affected by the pandemic. Sweetwater Music Hall is known for making music history on its stage and hosting these four films with companion performances in partnership with the MVFF adds to the ongoing luster of the Hall.

