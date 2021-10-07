CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
There is a future life with God for those who put their trust in Jesus

Cover picture for the articleDear Rev. Graham: I am a procrastinator and not proud of it. My sweet parents left me a family heirloom — a 19th century clock. A handwritten note was behind the small door. My mother wrote: Redeem the time (Ephesians 5:16). When I hear the clock strike the top of another hour, I realize I cannot get that wasted hour back ever again and always remember this note. Is there a secret to learning discipline in how to use time as a friend instead of an enemy? — T.T.

Seed of israel ?
4d ago

There is no historical biblical narrative of any religious establishment ever being involved in any real creation of life on planet Earth.Our society, seems, to have become so confused about religion that we don't really seem to understand what a religion is. Because of that, we don't really seem to understand what it means to experience God, either.

Reply(3)
5
Kathleen Gladden
5d ago

To know God is a choice, He's no further away than a sincere conversation. We call out and He answers. The truth is not religion it's a relationship. Once you have your own personal experience you will know. We are eternal beings, created to know our Maker, and have fellowship with Him. Have that conversation with God and see.

Reply
7
