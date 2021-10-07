FD-2021-506 (PUblished in the ...

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncan Banner
-and- ASHLEY NICOLE HERNANDEZ-TELLES, Respondent. You, the said ASHLEY NICOLE HERNANDEZ- TELLES, Respondent, will take notice that you have been sued in the above-named Court in the above named and numbered cause for a divorce on the grounds of irreconcilable differences and you must Answer Petitioner's Petition filed herein on or before the 18 day of November, 2021 or said Petition will be taken as true and judgment for said petitioner will be rendered against you according to prayer of Petitioner's Petition.

marketplace.duncanbanner.com

