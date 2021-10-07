#16 Barton plays to scoreless draw at Hutchinson
The Barton Community College women's soccer team played to a double overtime scoreless draw at Hutchinson Community College on Wednesday night. The result is the third time in the last four years that the two teams have played to a tie and marks the third scoreless draw over the past four seasons' for the Cougars with the prior two coming in the 2017 season against State Fair Community College and Dodge City Community College.greatbendpost.com
