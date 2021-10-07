CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hutchinson, KS

#16 Barton plays to scoreless draw at Hutchinson

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Barton Community College women's soccer team played to a double overtime scoreless draw at Hutchinson Community College on Wednesday night. The result is the third time in the last four years that the two teams have played to a tie and marks the third scoreless draw over the past four seasons' for the Cougars with the prior two coming in the 2017 season against State Fair Community College and Dodge City Community College.

greatbendpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Unbeaten Dodge City rolls past Panthers

Unbeaten Dodge City extended their winning streak to 33 straight match victories Tuesday in a 10-0 victory over the Great Bend Panthers in Dodge City. The defending 6A state champions improved to 12-0-1 win the win while Great Bend falls to 4-9-1. The Panthers are back at home Monday against...
DODGE CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

Lady Cougars grind out road win at Colby

The Barton Community College volleyball team notched a four-set road victory over Colby Community College (25-17, 25-20, 20-25, and 25-16) Monday evening inside the Colby Event Center. The third straight victory for the Cougars moves their KJCCC mark to 8-2 and overall record to 18-9 while the Trojans drop to...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Panthers drop 4-1 match at Junction City

The Great Bend Panthers hit the road Monday for a match at Junction City that didn't go their way. The Panthers dropped a 4-1 decision to the Blue Jays that dropped Great Bend's record to 4-8-1 on the season. The road doesn't get any easier Tuesday as the Panthers venture...
GREAT BEND, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Barton County, KS
Hutchinson, KS
Sports
Barton County, KS
Sports
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Hutchinson, KS
Great Bend Post

Like a paisley tie, solid Big 12 defenses are trendy again

Gary Patterson compare efforts by defenses to keep pace with changing offenses to the on-and-off fashion cycle of the paisley tie. In the nearly four decades that Patterson has been in college football, including two decades as TCU’s head coach, he’s seen great defenses come and go, especially in a score-happy league like the Big 12.
NFL
Great Bend Post

Debate team finishes 3rd at Lyons

The Great Bend High School Debate Team competed on October 9th at the Lyons Invitational earning the third-place team sweepstakes award. The event is one of the larger tournaments in the area and attracted 14 teams from as far away as Emporia and Junction City. Individual Panther debaters demonstrated their...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Kpreps week 7 football rankings

#1 DERBY (5-0) #2 BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST (6-0) #5 LAWRENCE FREE STATE (5-1) Others Considered: Blue Valley North (3-3), Blue Valley West (4-2), Dodge City (4-2), Garden City (4-2), Junction City (5-1), Lawrence (4-2), Manhattan (5-1), Olathe Northwest (4-2), Olathe West (4-2), Washburn Rural (5-1), Wichita East (3-3) CLASS 5A.
FOOTBALL
Great Bend Post

Remaining, renewed and new Big 12 rivalries after Red River

The Big 12 will have nothing like the Red River rivalry on the second Saturday in October once Texas and Oklahoma make their move to the Southeastern Conference. But even when the passionate fans in crimson and burnt orange are split 50-50 at historic Cotton Bowl Stadium during the State Fair of Texas under a different conference logo, there will be some remaining rivalries in the Big 12, several dating back well more than a century.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cougars#The Cougar Soccer Complex
Great Bend Post

Wednesday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College

UNDATED (AP) — Solid Big 12 defenses are making a comeback. In a league with a long history of high-scoring football games, several teams are making their marks on the other side of the ball. Kansas State, Oklahoma, Iowa State and Oklahoma State rank in the top 12 nationally in rushing defense. The Cyclones are third nationally in total defense and lead the conference in many other categories. TCU coach Gary Patterson says that while offenses held an advantage over the years, defenses are catching up. Baylor's Dave Aranda was the defensive coordinator on LSU's 2019 national championship team. He says the variety of defenses used in the Big 12 are unmatched.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Turnover trouble: Chiefs having issues on both sides of ball

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The raw statistics suggest the Kansas City Chiefs have one of the worst defenses in the NFL. The eye test? Not much better. That was especially evident in a 38-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, when the Chiefs gave up more than 315 yards passing and four total touchdowns to Josh Allen in losing the rematch of last season’s AFC championship game.
NFL
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy