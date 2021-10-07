GEORGIA STATE REPRESENTATIVE KATIE DEMPSEY HONORED WITH LEADERSHIP AWARD

The Georgia Inclusive Post-Secondary Education Consortium (GAIPSEC) awarded Georgia State Representative Katie Dempsey today with the 2020 Legislative Leadership Award for her leadership with the organization advocating for people with intellectual/developmental disabilities. Representative Dempsey, who is the second honoree to receive the Legislative Leadership Award from the Consortium, accepted the award this morning at the Georgia State Capital and is being recognized because of her work in the disability community, fighting for access to waivers, healthcare, education, and employment. Representative Dempsey shared today that she is honored and is looking forward to continuing her work with the organization in the future.