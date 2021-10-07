Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 1510 Gates Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1510 Gates Avenue, an 11-story residential building in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Designed by NY Building Associates Inc. and developed by The Horizon Group, the structure yields 70 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 21 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $61,715 to $167,570.newyorkyimby.com
