Mark Consuelos is leaving 'Riverdale' after four seasons

By Marianne Garvey
 6 days ago
(CNN) — Mark Consuelos is leaving "Riverdale." Consuelos, who plays villain Hiram Lodge, Veronica's dad, will be going after four seasons on the show. "So tonight's episode is Mark's swan song playing our hunky villain Hiram Lodge on Riverdale after four insane, glorious years," showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Deadline. "From the moment Mark joined us, he was up for literally anything, a hundred percent committed to making Archie's life a living hell. And what's funny is, Mark couldn't be more different from Hiram. A classy pro and the sweetest guy, always looking out for everyone. We wish Mark the best and hope this isn't the last we've seen of Hiram Lodge."

CNN

CNN

