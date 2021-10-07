CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

US jobless claims fall to 326,000, first drop in four weeks

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week, another sign that the U.S. job market and economy continue their steady recovery from last year’s coronavirus recession. Unemployment claims fell by 38,000 to 326,000, the first drop in four weeks, the Labor Department said Thursday....

IBTimes

New US Unemployment Benefit Claims Resume Their Downward Slide

Fewer Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week, reversing a recent uptick in the metric of labor market health, government data said Thursday. The Labor Department reported 326,000 new claims, seasonally adjusted, filed in the week ended October 2, 38,000 less than the previous week's upwardly revised level and fewer than analysts had expected.
MARKETS
Boston Herald

Ticker: Poker returning to MGM Springfield; US jobless claims fall

Almost five months since the bulk of the pandemic-era restrictions were removed from the state’s casinos and slots parlor, things are ramping back up to normal with the impending return of a popular game and continuous hiring efforts. Most of the action in recent weeks has been at MGM Springfield,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
stockxpo.com

Jobless claims post sharp decline to 326,000, better than expectations

The total of Americans submitting jobless claims fell sharply last week as enhanced federal unemployment benefits wound down, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Initial filings for unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 326,000 for the week ended Oct. 2, below the 345,000 Dow Jones estimate and a drop from the previous week’s 364,000.
ECONOMY
CBS News

Fewer workers file for jobless aid — first drop in three weeks

The number of workers applying for first-time jobless aid is falling for the first time in a month, indicating the U.S. job market is resuming its steady recovery. Some 326,000 people filed first-time unemployment claims last week, the Labor Department said Thursday. That's 38,000 fewer than the previous week, and the first drop after three weeks of steady increases.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

U.S. labor market regaining footing as weekly jobless claims fall sharply

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits dropped by the most in three months last week, suggesting the labor market recovery was regaining momentum after a recent slowdown, as the wave of COVID-19 infections began to subside. The weekly unemployment claims report from the...
SOLANA BEACH, CA
FXStreet.com

US: Weekly Initial Jobless Claims decline to 326K vs. 350K expected

Weekly Initial Jobless Claims in US declined by 38,000. US Dollar Index stays flat above 94.00 after the data. There were 326,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week ending October 2, the data published by the US Department of Labor (DOL) revealed on Thursday. This reading followed the previous print of 364,000 (revised from 362,000) and came in better than the market expectation of 350,000.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

US Initial Jobless Claims Rise for the Third Week: Was August's NFP a fluke?

Unemployment Claims quietly reach a seven-week high. Claims have climbed 50,000 in three weeks. September NFP forecast at 333,000 by a JP Morgan team. First time filings for unemployment benefits have increased for three straight weeks, making next Friday’s September payroll report somewhat of a wild card, especially after August’s NonFarm Payrolls disappointment.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Tech outperforms after rise in US jobless claims

A rise in initial jobless claims has briefly stifled the dollar and treasury yield rise today. The UK will also see a focus on jobs going forward, with the furlough scheme drawing to an end. Meanwhile, Biden hopes for progress on debt ceiling and infrastructure bill. US tech leads the...
ECONOMY
GovExec.com

America Is Running Out of Everything

Is it just me, or does it feel like America is running out of everything?. I visited CVS last week to pick up some at-home COVID-19 tests. They’d been sold out for a week, an employee told me. So I asked about paper towels. “We’re out of those too,” he said. “Try Walgreens.” I drove to a Walgreens that had paper towels. But when I asked a pharmacist to fill some very common prescriptions, he told me the store had run out. “Try the Target up the road,” he suggested. Target’s pharmacy had the meds, but its front area was alarmingly barren, like the canned-food section of a grocery store one hour before a hurricane makes landfall.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Food and rent prices drive US inflation spike in September

The US inflation spike is not over, according to government data released Wednesday that showed prices for food and rents increasing in the world's largest economy last month, underscoring the complications Washington policymakers face as they guide the country's bounceback from the pandemic. The Labor Department's consumer price index (CPI) rose 5.4 percent, seasonally adjusted, in September compared to the same month a year ago. From August, it rose just above analysts' forecasts to 0.4 percent. Food and housing prices accounted for more than half of the overall gain, the Labor Department said, while the impact of rising global energy prices was also apparent in the data that some economists warned could indicate inflation is on track to overstay its welcome. "The pick up in shelter costs is something to watch as it could offset some of the slowdown in inflation that occurs as current supply chain disruptions are resolved," Diane Swonk of Grant Thornton said on Twitter.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

America’s unemployed are sending a message: They’ll go back to work when they feel safe – and well-compensated

The anemic September employment report, with only 194,000 jobs added, illustrates the extent to which the recovery stalled as coronavirus cases surged last month, but it also signals something deeper: America’s unemployed are still struggling with child-care and health issues, and they are reluctant to return to jobs they see as unsafe or undercompensated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Chronicle-Telegram

Jobless claims fall in Lorain County, statewide

Jobless claims fell both in Lorain County and statewide last week. Initial claims declined by 32.6 percent in Lorain County, from 328 for the week ending Sept. 28 to 221 for the week ending Oct. 2, according to the Ohio Department of Job & Family Services. Overall initial claims in...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH

